Poll: What was the biggest local or regional sports story of 2024?

The midweek holiday strikes again this week meaning today's show is our last of 2024.

What kind of year-end show would it be if we did not take some time recapping the year that was in local and regional sports around eastern and central Maine, all across the Pine Tree State and New England.

Any list of the like must start with Cooper Flagg. For a state that has never produced any true NBA'ers - there are a couple, such as Duncan Robinson who were born in the state but grew up elsewhere - Flagg's ascension from high school freshman at Nokomis Regional High School to one of the most recognizable faces in basketball has seemed like nothing short of a movie script.

There's a reason stations like us are now broadcasting Duke basketball games - like tomorrow's contest vs. Virginia Tech - it's because Maine can't get enough of the recently turned 18-year-old during his journey to possibly being the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA Draft.

While Flagg dominates the headlines, he certainly wasn't the only story at the top over the last 12 months.

The year began with the Patriots moving on from Bill Belichick after almost two and a half decades. Sadly, that was a far cry from the darkest day in 2024 for our Patriots.

The Celtics finally got over the hump and hung Banner 18 in the rafters, bringing an end to the region's championship draught, and Maine hockey, despite yesterday's hiccup in Portland, is back to being the hottest local topic through the winter months.

What takes the cake for being the biggest local or regional sports story of the year?