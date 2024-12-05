Poll: What’s been the NFL’s Play of the Year through 13 weeks?

Week 14 kicks off tonight with a treat of a Thursday night game as the 9-3 Packers visit the 11-1 Lions in an NFC North battle.

Unfortunately, we've enter the final stretch of the NFL regular season with the calendar now flipping to December. It seems like only a couple of weeks ago the season was kicking off at Arrowhead between the Chiefs and the Ravens. Now, in the blink of an eye we'll be in the playoffs.

But it's time to take stock of the action we've seen to this point in the NFL season. It's been a year filled with wild and whacky results, unforeseen storylines, and highlight reel plays. It's the latter of those three that we're focused on today.

Back in late October, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders shocked Da Bears with a Hail Mary as time expired. A loss that sent those Bears spiraling.

Then, the following Sunday, Saquon Barkley turned in a move never seen before, and one so good that Nike turned it into an advertisement. Granted, as far as game impact goes or putting points on the board, it was just the flashiest 14-yard reception you'll see.

That brings us to our final candidate, Josh Allen. Listen, if you get credited with a passing TD and a receiving TD on the same play, you're bound to make this list. Especially when done in spectacular fashion with a Superman dive as Allen did here vs. the Niners this past Sunday.

Of the three, which has been your favorite play of the year so far?