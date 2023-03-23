Poll: What’s the best chip and dip combo?

It's National Chip & Dip Day, at least, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. And that's all the motivation I needed to formulate today's Drive Poll.

Chips and dip may be the most quintessential snack option in this country and at a minimum are at least on the Mt. Rushmore of snacking items. Have you ever been to a party that didn't feature chips and dip of some variety? If you have, I hope for your sake you didn't stay long.

Everybody's got a favorite...what is yours?