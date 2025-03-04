Poll: What’s the best Gatorade flavor?

It's a simple one for today's Drive Poll.

Gatorade is almost synonymous with sports at this point. It's the original sports drink and still the unquestioned king, dominating over 60% of the market share.

Heck, you can even bet on what color Gatorade will get poured on championship winning coaches at most sportsbooks. The beverage is a big part of the sports world.

The sweet, sugary, tangy, salty beverage was created in 1965 by a team of scientists at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Hence it's name "Gator-ade." Lemon-Lime and Orange were the only two flavors available for nearly 20 years until Fruit Punch hit the market in 1983.

Since '83, a pair of blues have taken over the Gatorade game, with Glacier Freeze being a top earner since its debut in the late 90s and Cool Blue reigning as the most popular flavor in America according to a 2020 internal sales memo.

Cool Blue was always my personal favorite when reaching into the drink cooler on the way to baseball practice growing up.

All told, there are more than 20 flavors to be found across several variations of the drink. But we're sticking with the classics today. While there are some worthy candidates - Fierce Grape is worth a sip if you haven't tried it - there's no need to make this list longer than the standard flavors you can find peering back at you from the gas station cooler door.

Which option are you grabbing when in need of a rush of electrolytes?