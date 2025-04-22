Poll: What’s the best NBA landing spot for Cooper Flagg?

Cooper Flagg, the 18-year old Wooden Award-winning basketball phenom from Newport, finally declared for the NBA Draft yesterday after one year at Duke.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game while guiding the Blue Devils to a Final Four run. In addition to being named the Wooden Award winner, the Mainer was also the 2024-25 AP Player of the Year, a consensus All-American, and a member of every All-Conference, All-Freshman and All-Tournament squads there were to make.

He's being heralded as one of the best all-around draft prospects in decades, with ESPN's Jay Bilas calling him the most complete prospect he's covered in his 30+ years as an analyst.

So, what is the best location to set Flagg up for as much success as possible in the Association?

As we well know, it's a lottery system in the NBA. Utah, Washington and Charlotte all spent the season trying to lose as many games as possible in order to get their hands on Cooper. As a result, each team has a 14% chance to get the No. 1 pick.

From there, it drops to 12.5% (New Orleans), followed by Philly (10.5%), Brooklyn (9%), Toronto (7.5%) and San Antonio (6%).

It will take quite the rookie effort from Flagg to turn any of those franchises into a solid team by himself. Utah has trader Danny and a war chest of assets at their disposal, Charlotte offers direct flights out of Portland for any fan looking to go catch a game from the Mainer, while Washington is...well...basically basketball hell.

What threads do you want to see Cooper wearing when he takes the floor for the first time as an NBA hooper?