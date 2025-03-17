Poll: What’s the best nickname in Celtics history?

In honor of St. Patrick's Day I've got my green on and had to make today's Drive Poll something Celtics related.

On the court, Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup on Saturday night in Brooklyn to lead the way with a team-high 24 points. Jrue Holiday appears beyond the worst of his mallet finger injury, and provided Jaylen Brown's back spasms aren't too bad, these final 14 games are all about getting healthy for the playoffs. A destination which Boston officially booked with their win on Saturday.

There's not much that needs debating around the team currently, however, so for a poll let's look through team history.

I recently began watching "Celtics City," the three-part HBO docuseries executive produced by Bill Simmons. It's a love letter to the team with the richest history of any franchise in the game and features top quality content from your favorite players throughout the decades.

As it examined the team's early history, one thing was very evident - we need more nicknames in sports. Back in the day, I'm talking like 60 years ago when newspapers were king, the sports world was filled with clever monikers. Now, it seems you just slap a "y" at the end of someone's name and it suffices.

So take a look through the list of nicknames I've compiled from Celtics past and let us know which is your favorite!