Poll: What’s the best thing to happen in BOS sports last 5 years?

Venerable Patriots reporter Tom E. Curran (I don't know him, but I think it's okay to label him as such. He's been on the beat for 25+ years) stated yesterday that New England's drafting of Mac Jones was the most important thing to happen to the Patriots in the last five years. That includes, as Curran noted, the Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory over the L.A. Rams in the 2018 season.

It got me thinking, what's the most important thing to happen in Boston sports in the last five years? Let's face it, it's been a bit of a dry spell, at least by our spoiled standards in this region. The Sox and Pats won titles during their respective 2018 seasons and that's the last champions we've seen. Going on five years is as extreme of a title drought New England has experienced since the start of the 21st century.

The Bruins and Celtics have both come within one and two games, respectively, of winning a chip, but couldn't close the deal.

Mac falling into the hands of the Pats, after San Francisco's reported interest and Da Bears taking Fields over Mac, was certainly the piece of good fortune Patriots Nation needed after Brady's departure, so he's worthy of a place on this list.

And we can't forget about UMaine's own Jeremy Swayman not only debuting but securing the Bruins' No. 1 goalie job over the last two NHL seasons.

What do you think is the most significant happening in Boston sports over the last five years? (To be clear, that's 2018, '19, '20, '21 and '22).