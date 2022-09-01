Poll: What’s your favorite Maine H.S. Sports Atmosphere?

The calendar has flipped to September, school is back in session and the fall sports season is underway.

Ticket TV is your home for the best coverage, with the first of our 40-game broadcast schedule beginning tonight when Mt. Ararat visits Brewer in a boys soccer matchup at 6:30, and continuing tomorrow when Bangor and Brewer meet on the gridiron at 7pm.

As always, Ticket TV is free to all and available both live and on-demand by clicking on the "Ticket TV" tab on the site's homepage, or by using the Ticket App.

After that brief promo, let's get to today's Drive Poll...

Whether it's the hometown field under Friday night lights, or a packed gym in the winter, what's your favorite high school sports atmosphere around the state?