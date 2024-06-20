Poll: What’s your favorite summer blockbuster of all-time?

Summer has arrived, officially now. The heat got here a few days ago but today is the first day of summer or so says the calendar, with the summer solstice taking place today at 4:50 p.m.

On this date 49 years ago, the movie "Jaws" was released, giving rise to a new trend in cinema - the summer blockbuster.

Jaws debuted on June 20, 1975 and grossed over $476 million at the global box office en route to becoming one of the most iconic films ever made. It ruined the ocean for me. Don't get me wrong, I still love heading to the coast at any chance I get, but I can probably count the number of times I've swam in the ocean on one hand since seeing Jaws as a kid.

Following the success of the movie in '75, all the sudden Hollywood began churning out massive projects to debut right as kids are getting out of school and people begin to find themselves with a bit more free time.

So at risk of forgetting a few of people's favorites along the way (I'm sure there are plenty of worthy candidates missing from today's list) what's the summer blockbuster that you will always stop and watch if you're surfing the channels and it happens to be on?