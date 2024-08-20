Poll: When is the right time for Pats to make Maye QB1?

Whether Jerod Mayo intended to or not, he has brought quite a bit of attention to the New England Patriots with his recent comments regarding the team's plan at QB.

All spring and summer, that plan was to afford No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye time to learn the NFL game from the sidelines while Jacoby Brissett took the punishment behind a patchwork offensive line (they don't want to admit to that part).

Then, all it took was one game of Brissett looking poor and Maye impressing to get Mayo on the subject of QB competitions and now saying the team has yet to name a starting QB.

It seems Patriots fans are exercising some patience heading into the 2024 season and still think it wise to leave Maye on the sidelines at the start of the season.

Yesterday, we asked, "If he's the better QB, should Drake Maye start Week 1 for the Pats?" Sixty percent said no.

So, if you believe that to be the case, when is the right time to hand the reins to the rookie?

Here is New England's full 2024 regular season schedule -

W1 - @ CIN (1pm), W2 - vs. SEA (1pm), W3 - @ NYJ (TNF), W4 - @ SF (4pm), W5 - vs. MIA (1pm), W6 - vs. HOU (1pm), W7 - @ JAX (*in London), W8 - vs. NYJ (1pm), W9 - @ TEN (1pm), W10 - @ CHI (1pm), W11 - vs. LAR (1pm), W12 - @ MIA (1pm), W13 - vs. IND (1pm), W14 - *BYE*, W15 - @ AZ (4:25pm), W16 - @ BUF (1pm), W17 - vs. LAC (TBD), W18 - vs. BUF (TBD).

As you can see, it's a pretty brutal beginning stretch to the season. If Maye isn't the starter on opening day, it would be tough to envision him elevated to the role prior to New England facing the Jets on a short week or making the trip to San Fran. At that point, September is in the rearview.

If I had to guess, barring an injury to Jacoby Brissett that thrusts him into the spotlight earlier than expected, I anticipate seeing Maye under center in the back half of the schedule. With a bye that late in the season, coupled with the fact the Pats likely won't be playing for anything at that point, it seems like sometime around then would make sense to get Maye game action before his rookie year expires.

When would you make the switch?