Poll: When the Red Sox speak, do you believe them?

Forget "Full Throttle," there is a new battle cry for the Boston Red Sox this offseason - "extreme urgency."

That was the message Sam Kennedy tried to convey when speaking recently to the Boston Globe as the Sox desperately attempt to get the point across that they're once again willing to spend.

"Even if it takes us over the CBT...Our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years."

That's great to hear...but we've heard it before. Every winter in fact, for the last five, as the organization continued to deprioritize the major league club to stockpile minor league talent. In doing so, they seriously turned off a good portion of the fanbase.

For me, seeing will be believing. I'll believe they're serious about signing top talent when they get someone to literally sign the dotted line. I'll believe they're willing to trade prospects for MLB talent when it actually happens.

That's how trust works, and at the moment the Red Sox are not worthy of yours or mine.

After watching how last offseason played out, beginning with grand promises that were never fulfilled, you would think the front office would be leery of leading Sox fans down the same road again.

No team in baseball is as well positioned as Boston both from a bank account standpoint and being paired with a farm system flush with top talent.

They're talking like the time is now. Are you believing that will be the case?