Poll: When was the last time the NFL felt this wide open?

Through eight weeks of the NFL season, the marker which from 1979 through 2019 served as the halfway point of the regular season, I truly have little clue as to what to make of the league thus far.

The Kansas City Chiefs, in search of the league's first-ever three-peat, are 7-0 yet look like they're on the brink of losing every week.

The Detroit Lions look like the best well-rounded team in the NFL but face a daunting second half schedule in what has developed into the toughest division in football in the NFC North.

I would have told you the Houston Texans were rip to knock off the Chiefs in the AFC behind second year QB C.J. Stroud, but Stroud's pass catchers can't stay healthy with Stephon Diggs now out for the year and Nico Collins currently sidelined.

Maybe it's Buffalo's time after all, and after an offseason in which most of the media, myself included, wrote the Bills off and thought their championship window had closed. But with the addition of Amari Cooper, what that means for Keion Coleman and Khalil Shakir in the passing game, plus the otherworldly production Buffalo gets each week from Allen and James Cook in the backfield are turning the Bills back into an offensive machine.

Entering last week, I would have told you the best team in the AFC was Baltimore, winners of 5-straight with a seemingly unstoppable backfield tandem of their own in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Well, look how that turned out...

Who knows? Maybe Sunday was a sign of things to come and Jayden Daniels truly does have the magic touch to bring Washington from a nice early season story to a contender in the NFC.

I just rambled for 285 words about how dumbfounded I am by this year's results. How are you feeling through eight weeks of the season?