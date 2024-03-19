Poll: When will you start paying attention to the Red Sox?

Believe it or not, the 2024 MLB regular season begins tomorrow at 6:05 a.m. ET as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres open the new campaign in Seoul, South Korea.

The teams will play twice across the globe before returning to the states to resume spring training prior to the season beginning in full one week from Thursday.

That's when our Boston Red Sox will begin playing games for real, with the first one coming on Mar. 28 at 10:10pm east coast time with the Sox out in Seattle.

It's a fitting way for a season with such little excitement to begin. So much for "hope springs eternal." Red Sox fans have known that's a bunch of B.S. since seeing the squad the first time it stepped out on the spring training diamond.

I know personally this is the least invested I have been in both the Red Sox and an MLB season in general in the 21 years I've been a fan. Sure, that's not a huge sample size, but I'm also a bit fanatical. Baseball has always been my favorite sport and the Sox always my No. 1 team. Every year without fail I'd begin predicting MLB stats for all 30 clubs in the buildup to Opening Day. But the sport and my local team have done a real nice job in eliminating any excitement that was once there.

Beyond the biggest storylines thus far in camp - the ones I have to know about because, well, it's my job - I can't tell you much of what's going on down in Ft. Myers.

It appears we're entering yet another last place season. Because I'm a junkie, I'll be along for the ride, but as for excitement entering the year, or the attention I've paid to the team to this point? Yeah, it's at an all-time low.

What about you?