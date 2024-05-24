Poll: Where does Jaylen Brown rank among NBA players?

One day after being snubbed from the All-NBA teams, Jaylen Brown went out and set the tone in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals to position his team six W's away from Banner 18.

He finished with 40 points, five rebounds and two assists. It was his 2nd-career 40-point Eastern Conference Final game. Only LeBron and MJ have more.

Brown also joined Isaiah Thomas (2), Paul Pierce (3), Jayson Tatum (4), Sam Jones (4), John Havlicek (5) and Larry Bird (5) as the only Celtics with multiple 40-point playoff performances.

It wasn't spite that fueled JB last night. It was a championship mindset.

While Brown's numbers dipped slightly this year (his 23ppg were his lowest output since the 2019-20 season) he's undeniably a better basketball player. Which makes even less sense as to why he would be left off the All-NBA teams after being named All-NBA a year ago. But it's clear those teams are nothing more than a popularity and flashy numbers contest.

So, if personal accolades must be sacrificed for championship aspirations, that's what this Celtics squad is all about, and it's a beautiful sight to behold.

He saved the Celtics in Game 1 and put the team on his shoulders in Game 2. Jaylen Brown is shinning under the bright lights of this postseason. Where does it rank him among the best players in the NBA?