Poll: Which 2022 Red Sox star do you wish they kept?

Hindsight is 20/20, this is known. But with the benefit of hindsight, we Red Sox fans know and wish Chaim Bloom had a mulligan or two for the moves made last winter.

When last season ended, was I sad to see J.D. Martinez go? No. Did I bat an eye at the departure of Nate Eovaldi? Not really, the writing was on the wall. Did I want them to keep Michael Wacha after being the team's most reliable starting pitcher? Sure, but he faded in September and was likely going to cost too much dough for the penny-pinching Sox. (The penny-pinching Sox who in turn gave Corey Kluber $10mil instead of extra years to Wacha, but I digress).

Now, 40% into the 2023 season, Eovaldi has himself positioned in the AL Cy Young race, Michael Wacha is continuing to do what he did in Boston in San Diego and Martinez has rediscovered his power stroke in L.A., equaling his home run total from last season in 89 fewer games.

Really, it's only Bogaerts who is not holding up his end of the bargain. After getting off to a torrid start to his Padres career, Bogey has hit the skids for the last month and a half.

If you could recall one of the four back to Boston to be on this year's team, who do you wish the Sox still had?