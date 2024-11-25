Poll: Which group is more frustrating – Pats players or coaches?

For much of the last two seasons, I've been left with a similar feeling after watching New England Patriots games, and it's not one I can cleanly or appropriately express here.

Simply put, I've seen enough of most everyone, players and coaches alike. Drake Maye is good. A) at football, and B) because he seems to actually care about the success of the team, and feel it when things aren't going well.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com wrote after yesterday's loss that Maye "looked angry and was quiet as he sat in his locker." Meanwhile, also from Daniels, "around the corner it was a different scene with several players on offense smiling and laughing with one another. It was a strange scene for a team that was embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins. Although not everyone was happy - several players were upset - the sounds of light laughter filled the side of the room where offensive players got dressed."

Don't you just love hearing that? After just getting waxed by Miami in a game they mentally did not show up for, as evident by the litany of boneheaded penalties, the locker room was filled with giggles. It's a sorry excuse of a football team that is littered with sorry excuses for professionals.

It doesn't help that there seems to be no accountability overhead, and a head coach in Jerod Mayo that continually inserts foot into mouth..."once those guys cross the white lines, there's nothing I can do for them...There's nothing any coach can do for them," Mayo told reporters postgame.

That's certainly how it looks right now. A promising young QB surrounded by players that don't know how to play, coached by coaches that don't know how to coach. And if that sounds harsh, you haven't been watching.