Poll: Which ‘non-big four’ sport is your favorite to watch on TV?

Just like that, the month of January is nearly gone. For the first time since the end of August, there is no college or NFL football on the schedule this weekend.

We're coming out of one of the busiest portions of the sports calendar and heading into a period a bit more subdued. The NBA and NHL are still here on a nightly basis, as is college basketball. But I'm someone who always suffered from football postpartum. Those initial weekends after the Super Bowl are always rough on fans that have made NFL viewing their Sunday habit for the previous five months.

That is, until I turned to the PGA Tour a couple years ago. It's always there on Sundays, and for the crowd that says golf on TV is boring, it's the only sport that gives you constant action shots.

But where do you turn if the "Big 4" isn't an option?

NBC and Peacock have tried to get the Premier League to stick as part of weekend viewing habits, while NASCAR and Pro Wrestling both boast passionate fanbases.

If this is a numbers game, than the undisputed heavyweight of the bunch is combat sports, specifically, the UFC. The empire that Dana White helped build is now valued at $11.3 billion as a company while it's product is the fastest growing sports attraction out there among younger generations.

Which of the following is your favorite?