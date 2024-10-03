Poll: Which top 3 pick will have the best NFL career?

The top three picks in the NFL Draft are off to very different starts to their NFL careers through one month in the books.

One is being discussed in MVP conversations, one is trying to find his footing, and the other is being handled with baby mittens.

Two weeks ago, Drake Maye was tied with Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels atop the rookie QB TD leaderboard as neither of the respective QB1's had tossed a TD in their first two games. In the last two weeks, Jayden Daniels has been near perfect and dynamic at the position, leading the Commanders on a scoring drive just about every time they touch the ball.

In Chicago, Williams has been reliant on his defense and ground game, which came alive Sunday. While Daniels has been historic with his 82.1 completion percentage through four games, at times, Williams has struggled to hit the broad side of a barn.

With 787 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72.0 QB rating, Williams is discovering that the NFL isn't a space where you can get away with top talent alone.

Meanwhile up in Foxborough, Maye is banging on the side of his crib trying to let the Patriots to set him free. Though every time we see poor Jacoby Brissett drop back and get mauled by a wave of rushers, we're reminded why the Pats can't play with their new toy too.

While Williams and Daniels have already been handed the keys to their franchises, and could prove to be in postseason contention as early as Year 1, Maye must wait for the Patriots to surround him with a team capable of not getting him killed.

Break out your crystal ball and tell us which QB you think is poised to have the best NFL career?