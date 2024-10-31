Poll: Who is the NFL’s first-half MVP?

We continue to ponder all that is known about the NFL at the mid-year point.

Yesterday, we asked "vote for as many teams as you think capable of winning the Super Bowl this season" and every team that appeared in the poll received votes, showing just how wide open at least the first half of the 2024 season has been.

The Lions and Chiefs tied atop the poll, each receiving 21.28% of the vote. The Bills were next in line at 12.77%, followed Baltimore at 10.64%, the only other team to receive greater than 10% of the vote.

Houston got 8.5% while Philly and Minnesota each got just under 6.5%. San Fran, Washington, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh also received votes as contenders.

Much as is it the case at the top of the league's power rankings, when it comes to the MVP race at the mid-term, there's no one candidate running away with things.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry might be considered the front runners at the moment, but they could also inadvertently work to split the votes the other would have otherwise received.

Baker got off to a red-hot start in Tampa and ranks 2nd in the league in passing yards and 1st in TDs, though he's also racking up multi-INT games the past few weeks while the beat up Bucs have dipped back to .500 and risk slipping under the mark with a trip to Arrowhead on the horizon on Monday night.

There's still plenty of football to be played this year and as of now, it seems like the MVP award is still anyone's for the taking.