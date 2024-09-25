Poll: Who will be the first NFL coach fired this season?

Three weeks into the NFL season temperatures are beginning to rise in certain pockets of the country.

That's because, while it may seem like the season just began, since 1990, of the 162 teams that have opened the season 0-3, only four made the playoffs. That's just 2.5%.

The math is a bit better for teams at 1-2, but still not overly encouraging, as 25.9% of teams all-time that open the year 1-2 go on to make the postseason.

As you can see, it's already panic time inside some buildings.

In Cincinnati, Zac Taylor can't be too comfortable following the team's 0-3 start. Joe Burrow is healthy, yet the team still isn't winning. He made a Super Bowl and an AFC title game in back-to-back years but is 9-11 since and 37-47-1 overall for his career.

The other winless coach on the list in Doug Pederson, who really could not afford an 0-3 start after Jacksonville dropped five of their final six games last year to go from the top of the AFC playoff picture to missing out on the dance entirely.

The coaches sitting at 1-2 are pretty straight-forward as well.

Mike McCarthy has dropped two straight in Big D. While the Cowboys take on the Giants tomorrow night, Dallas then heads to Pittsburgh, returns home to play Detroit, then hits the road for two more at San Francisco and Atlanta. They then face Philly and Houston in Dallas before finishing the stretch at Washington. While most don't think Jerrah would make a move mid-year, if it gets ugly enough, who knows what he's capable of.

As for Brian Daboll, he could end up getting dragged down by Daniel Jones should things spiral in the Big Apple, while out in Chicago there's a lot of chatter that the Bears are ruining another top QB prospect. Matt Eberflus barely survived last season as Bears' HC and won't make it through another year if Caleb Williams' struggles continue.

Who do you see as the first coach to be out of a job this NFL season?