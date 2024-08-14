Poll: Who will have more – Pats Sep. wins or Sox Oct. wins?

Two days ago, the Red Sox were coming off a sweep to the Houston Astros. Two days later, they're right back to one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the AL's 3rd Wild Card.

That, kids, is why you shouldn't ride the emotional rollercoaster that is the 162-game MLB season. But that didn't stop me from taking people's temperature on their levels of faith for the Sox down the home stretch.

We asked, "what is your confidence in Boston's ability to be within a game of a postseason spot come" come the middle of September. 43% said "it's a coinflip" and 36% said "I doubt it."

That's about the same kind of confidence that the New England Patriots' offensive line has been inspiring during their joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles. New England's O-Line was porous, allowing sacks on 21% of drop backs during team drills. It's not a unit that is going to light the world on fire by any means, but it will be a real struggle and a bit of deja vu to last year's offense if the concerns with the line aren't handled.

The Pats aren't projected to win too many games this year, and the first month of the season will be no easy ride. New England opens the year at Cincinnati, before returning home to play Seattle. Then, it's at the Jets on a Thursday night followed by a trip out west to take on the defending NFC champion Niners.

I think the Pats sneak out a win in the home opener and nab the Seahawks in Week 2, but that's the only shot I give them at a dub in the first month.

As for the Sox? Still really no clue what to make of them. If everything breaks their way, and the currently injured players return to provide solid reinforcement, I could easily see this team making a push and getting into October. But the pitching situation and number of teams in front of them in the chase paint a murkier picture.