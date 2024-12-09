Poll: Who’s the more trustworthy owner, John Henry or Bob Kraft?

Sports is a "what have you done for me lately?" business, and there may be no better examples regionally than the men at the top of the two most valuable franchises in New England.

One's resume boasts a broken curse and more World Series titles than any other franchise this century.

The other's features the greatest dynasty in the history of his sport.

Yet, at the current moment, they are nowhere near being the most popular men in the northeast.

Perception changes quickly and tightening purse strings or repeated bad personnel moves swiftly flips a fanbase's tune. Both have been accused of running a cheap operation in recent seasons, something the Red Sox are actively trying to shake.

Coming up just short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes won't win you any brownie points. The kings of being "in on" everyone and ending up with exactly no one in recent winters, the Red Sox have to act fast to maintain the positivity throughout Red Sox Nation. If the chase for Soto isn't followed up by securing a big name pitcher, or two, plus an impact bat for the middle of the lineup, the apathy that has surrounded the team since 2021 will settle back in come next spring.

The same has begun to unfold on the Patriots side of things too. From Calvin Ridley to Brandon Aiyuk, the Pats have made a knack of being right there up until it comes time to sign the dotted line. That must change this offseason for a team that has more "cash to burn" than anyone out there, and a roster devoid of talent across the board.

Their teams led the way during Boston's two decade reign as "Title Town." Now, which owner do you have more faith in restoring his team to a similar standing?