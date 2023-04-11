Poll: Will Bruins or Celtics make a deeper postseason run?

Playoff time is almost here. The Celtics get to sit on the couch tonight and find out their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals opponent, which will be decided by tonight's 7 vs. 8 Play-In game featuring Miami and Atlanta.

The Boston Bruins hit the home ice for the final time in the regular season tonight, a place they've won 33 times in 40 tries this season, as they host the Capitals before closing it out with game No. 82 in Montreal on Thursday.

Fans of both teams have been looking ahead to the playoffs for months now after it became evident that both teams were at or near the top of their respective leagues.

Now that the time has almost arrived, which team do you expect to make a deeper run through the playoffs?