Poll: Will Jets or Patriots win more games in 2nd half of season?

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are in very similar situations as the teams exit their respective bye weeks and prepare for the back-half of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Pats started 1-3 but have since won 4-of-5 to move into a playoff spot, the third Wild Card in the AFC.

The Jets began 1-2 before winning 5-of-6 heading into their bye week and currently sit 2nd in the AFC East and fifth overall in the conference's postseason standings.

New York is one game better than New England, though the Pats beat the Jets in the first meeting. So, all in all, pretty dang similar.

Both teams are "in it" currently, though would be two of the favorites when projecting which teams may fall out of the playoff picture before it's all said and done.

And the schedules certainly won't do either team any favors between now and January.

Jets' remaining 8 games: @ NE, vs. CHI, @ MIN, @ BUF, vs. DET, vs. JAX, @ SEA, @ MIA.

Pats' remaining 8 games: vs. NYJ, @ MIN, vs. BUF, @ AZ, @ LV, vs. CIN, vs. MIA, @ BUF.

So, which team do you think has a better shot at maintaining or improving upon its current playoff seeding from now through Week 18?