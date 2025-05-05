Poll: Will Knicks even get on the board vs. C’s in Round 2?

The quest for Banner 19 continues tonight as the second round series between the Celtics and Knicks tips in Boston.

The Celtics are coming off a gentleman's sweep of the Magic while the Knicks got a stiff test from Detroit in Round 1.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait for the game to get here so we can stop hearing all the "bing bong" nonsense of how the Knicks could possibly play their way into this series. Here's how that happens - the plot of Space Jam plays out but only the Celtics lose their talent. Short of that, this series is going the way of the Celtics, and it shouldn't take all that long, either.

These teams met four times in the regular season. Through the first three meetings, the Knicks led for a total of 40 seconds...out of 144 minutes of basketball. The fourth matchup was close, a 119-117 OT win by Boston.

So four wins, three largely by no contest. And in those four games, there was no Kristaps Porzingis in the first meeting, no Jrue Holiday or KP in the second and no Al Horford in the final meeting. You know what the Celtics have in their favor tonight? A fully clean bill of health.

The Knicks spent all last summer building their squad with the Celtics in mind, trying to put together a team capable of matching up with Boston 1-5 across the court. As we've seen play out four times already this season, it won't matter once the ball is tossed tonight.