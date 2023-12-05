Poll: Will Pats-PIT reach historically low point total on TNF?

The over-under for New England's Thursday night tilt in Pittsburgh has been set at 30.5 - the lowest mark in the NFL since Cincinnati met Cleveland in December 2008.

That's because the primetime affair features two of the worst offenses you'll find. The New England Patriots have managed just 13 points in the last calendar month. They are the first team since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals to lose three consecutive games despite allowing 10 points or fewer in each contest.

New England has allowed just 26 points in the last three games. There have been 526 teams in the Super Bowl era to allow 26-or-fewer points in a single season over a 3-game span. Only the Pats lost all three.

If further context is needed, the 2017 Cleveland Browns went 0-16. Their offense averaged 14.6 points per game. The Patriots are averaging 12.3 points per game this season.

On the other side, you have the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were out-gained in each of their first 10 games this season and have been outscored by 37 points, yet somehow have cobbled together a 7-5 record.

Starting QB Kenny Pickett underwent ankle surgery yesterday and is out, meaning Mitchell Trubisky will take the reins this week. We could be in for a doozy.

What levels of impotence are you expecting Thursday night?