Poll: Will the Bruins or Celtics finish with more wins this year?

Just as everyone expected, the Boston Bruins are off to a franchise-best 9-1 start to the season after a thrilling come-from-behind 6-5 OT win last night in Pittsburgh. We all saw this coming, right?

Okay. maybe not. Most people projected the B's as a scrappy back-end playoff team that would be a tough out, but not make too much noise once the quest for The Cup began. But through the first 1/8th of the season, there's the Brew Crew, sitting atop the NHL standings.

In fact, it was their roommates at the T.D. Garden that most of us believed were the title contenders in the building. The Celtics are off to a 4-2 start to their campaign, which is certainly nothing to be displeased with. If the C's maintain a .667 winning clip for the entirety of the regular season, that would put that at roughly 55 wins when all is said and done.

55 wins probably puts you in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so much like the B's, not too shabby. (For reference, the most games the B's have won in a single season in the last decade is 54 - 2013-14).

Now that both teams appear primed to hold our attention through the winter months, which squad do you think will finish with more wins?