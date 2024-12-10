Poll: Would Belichick find success going back to school?

When the news first broke last week about mutual interest between Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina, I didn't even bother bringing it up on the show. It seemed like just the latest click-driven Twitter creation to appear that day. Less than a week later, it seems to be getting pretty serious.

A resolution is expected one way or another this week between the University and the greatest coach in NFL history, but the sides have met multiple times and Belichick reportedly turned over a 400-page "organizational bible" on how he'd run the program. Not something one would do if they're just going through the motions or having casual conversations.

While the news was shocking at first, why should it be? Yes, the college landscape is vastly different today than it used to be, with NIL, the transfer portal, and other evolutions bringing the game closer to where it exists at the professional level. It's what drove out Nick Saban and others, but it's what Belichick has been dealing with in his work life for the last two decades.

Belichick had complete control in New England. He had to manage not only players on the field, but in a front office setting as well. He's well versed in balancing a team's budget and telling players their worth. Everything that Saban didn't have to or want to do as a college coach, Belichick was doing as an NFL coach and executive.

But could a 73-year-old first time college coach relate to 18, 19, and 20-year-olds? That to me would be the biggest question. Though, when you bring along the resume that Bill boasts, you get the benefit of people falling in line with you and not the other way around.

If Belichick heads back to school for his next job, how do you see it playing out for the pro coaching GOAT?