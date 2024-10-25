Poll: Yankees or Dodgers Who ya got in the 120th Fall Classic?

The 120th World Series commences tonight in Los Angeles and it features the most common matchup in the history of the World Series. The Dodgers and Yankees meet for the 13th time, six more than the next most-common Fall Classic combo, yet it's also the first time in 43 years that it has happened.

The Dodgers are in search of a second World Series title in four years but their first over a 162-game season since that '81 campaign, while in the other dugout the Yankees are trying for their 28th title in franchise history, but one that would end a 15-year drought.

The two teams own the two highest payrolls in baseball so it's no surprise to see them featured as the last two standing.

While all the attention will go to Ohtani, Judge, Betts, Soto, and the guys with a bat in their hands, this series will be decided on the mound. A place that it's worth noting Ohtani will step nowhere near during the course of this series, with the Dodgers already stating that for the next 10 days their star will remain a one-way player in 2024.

It's the matchup the commissioner's office certainly wanted, as the two richest teams do battle in the two biggest TV markets. While the national ratings I'm sure will be favorable for MLB, will you be dialed in?