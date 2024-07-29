Polls: Assessing the Red Sox ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is tomorrow night at 6 p.m. That's 25 hours away.

There's been an uptick in moves being made around Major League Baseball after a flurry of transactions were processed over the weekend and early Monday.

The Red Sox thus far have made a pair of acquisitions, reacquiring James Paxton from the L.A. Dodgers for a teenager in their Dominican developmental league, and bringing in Danny Jansen from the Blue Jays for a trio of minor leagues.

Neither move will steal headlines but they do help in the departments Boston needed - starting pitching and right-handed hitting.

Unfortunately, the deadline is rapidly approaching at a time when the Sox are rapidly dropping games for the first time since the middle of May.

After dropping the Saturday and Sunday contests against the Bombers, Boston is just 2-7 out of the All-Star Break. Thankfully, they haven't lost too much ground and remain just one game behind Kansas City for the AL's final Wild Card spot, and are still within shouting distance of the Yanks and O's at the top of the East.

The pitching, which for the first 80 games was Boston's biggest strength, is starting to crumble, leading to further needs there as well as potential reinforcements for the lineup which is now tasked with shouldering a bigger burden.

With a crucial series beginning tonight against the Mariners to kick off a stretch of 21-straight games against direct Wild Card and postseason competition, Craig Breslow is still busy at work.

Today, Boston has been linked with slugging A's first baseman Brent Rooker - a bat made for Fenway - as well as Marlins' bullpen ace Tanner Scott, who fits Boston's need for left-handed help in the 'pen.

As other competitors beef up their squad for a postseason run, the Sox will have to as well if they're serious about contending for a Wild Card spot at a minimum.

What do you think? Are additional moves needed, and most importantly, is the time right to make those moves?