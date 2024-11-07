Polls: Random QB questions ahead of NFL Week 10

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off tonight on The Ticket with an AFC North battle between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens, winners of five of their last six, look at times like the best team in the conference but also seem ripe to drop a game they shouldn't.

The Bengals meanwhile cannot start a season hot to save their lives but thanks to the stellar play of Joe Burrow, Cincy has been able to claw their way back within a game of .500.

If you were tasked with starting a football team and given your choice of tonight's QBs, which would you take? Jackson may be making a play for his third career MVP award this season, though if the Bengals can get into playoff positioning Burrow may have something to say about it.

Plus, the playoff records must be mentioned too, with Lamar 2-4 in the postseason and Burrow having at least played in a Super Bowl with a record of 5-2.

Next, let's turn to the Pats. Week 10 sets up a showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in last April's draft.

It was just a couple weeks ago when Caleb Williams got clipped by the No. 2 QB in the class when Jayden Daniels connected on a Hail Mary to down Da Bears.

It's been a mixed bag in the first eight games of the career for the No. 1 pick. The Bears are 4-4 and have dropped back-to-back contests. Williams has the benefit of being surrounded by playmakers, but the production isn't there yet for the rookie.

Maye, who has played in half the games (and effectively just 13 quarters with the injury suffered vs. the Jets) has accounted for just two fewer TDs than Williams has managed in eight games.

Finally, let's zoom out on the position as a whole. The 2010s were a golden age at QB. Brady, Manning, Rodgers, Brees, Roethlisberger, Rivers, to name a few. Now? Look around the league and take stock of what's out there.

Patrick Mahomes is in a league of his own. He's elite whether he's throwing a pick in 8-straight games as was the case to open the year, or 3 TD/0 INT as was the case Monday night.

Two aforementioned QBs from above, Jackson and Burrow, are both well deserving of being ion the club, as is Josh Allen. Jared Goff is trying to shake years of perception, but his play merits inclusion as well. Beyond that? I'm struggling to find other "elites." What about you?