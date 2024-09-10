APP EXCLUSIVE: Enter to Win Tickets to Post Malone in Bangor

You know we love Monday Night Football, but this coming Monday, Sept. 16, there's a big show coming to Bangor.

Post Malone will bring his F-1000000000000 Tour to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, and we're sending some of our loyal listeners to the show.

Post Malone is a big Dallas Cowboys fan, but we won't hold that against him. He's a great performer! Remember this from Super Bowl LVIII?

Tickets to the Bangor show are on sale, but here's how to win a pair.

Listen to The Morning Roast from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and The Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. all this week for your chance to call in and win. But what if you're not the right caller?

Please enter your information below using our handy 92.9 The Ticket app. This contest is only available on the app, so download it from Google Play or the App Store today. The app also has all the local sports stories from around Maine and is your connection to Ticket TV, where you can watch your favorite high school sports teams.

If we randomly select your name, we'll call you later this week. (Put our studio line (990-9029) in your phone so you know it's us.) Be sure to pick up the phone. If we can't get through, we'll have to move on to another entrant.

Good luck!

Here's a link to our general contest rules.