Presque Isle Beats John Bapst 55-44 Saturday [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders jumped out to a 13-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle rallied to beat John Bapst in Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th.

John Bapst led 13-7 in the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle outscored John Bapst 15-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-20 lead. The Wildcats doubled up the Crusaders 21-10 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 43-30.

Presque Isle had 3 players in double figures. Xavier McAtee had a team-high 16 points. Malachi Cummings had 15 points and Noah Yarema finished with 12 points. The Wildcats were 10-18 from the free throw line. Presque Isle had 3 3-pointers. Wyatt Young had 2 3's and Noah Yarema had 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Jordan Kimball with 16 points. Edoardo Fiore had 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-9 from the free throw line. John Bapst had 5 3-pointers. Jordan Kimball had 3 3-pointers, while Corey Butler and Eddardd Fiore each chipped in 1 3-pointer.

Presque Isle is now 2-0 on the season. The next game for the Wildcats is Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30, at home against Ellsworth. The game will be broadcast on 101.9 The Rock in Presque and around the world on 101.9 The Rock Internet Radio as well as on their free downloadable APP

John Bapst is now 2-1. They travel back up to Aroostook County to play at Houlton on Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Crusaders Boys 13 7 10 14 44 Presque Isle Boys 7 15 21 12 55

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 11 Corey Butler 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Jordan Kimball 1 16 6 3 3 1 2 3 21 Nick Chaffee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 22 Levi Peterson 1 4 2 2 0 0 1 0 23 Edoardo Fiore 1 8 3 2 1 1 2 3 25 Jon Pangburn 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 30 Kevin Austin 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 31 Zach Norman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Andy Czapiga 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 3 44 Loga McMahon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Camren Barker 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 44 17 12 5 5 9 19

Presque Isle