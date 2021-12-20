Presque Isle Beats John Bapst 55-44 Saturday [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders jumped out to a 13-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle rallied to beat John Bapst in Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th.

John Bapst led 13-7 in the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle outscored John Bapst 15-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-20 lead. The Wildcats doubled up the Crusaders 21-10 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 43-30.

Presque Isle had 3 players in double figures. Xavier McAtee had a team-high 16 points. Malachi Cummings had 15 points and Noah Yarema finished with 12 points. The Wildcats were 10-18 from the free throw line. Presque Isle had 3 3-pointers. Wyatt Young had 2 3's and Noah Yarema had 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Jordan Kimball with 16 points. Edoardo Fiore had 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-9 from the free throw line. John Bapst had 5 3-pointers. Jordan Kimball had 3 3-pointers, while Corey Butler and Eddardd Fiore each chipped in 1 3-pointer.

Presque Isle is now 2-0 on the season. The next game for the Wildcats is Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30, at home against Ellsworth. The game will be broadcast on 101.9 The Rock in Presque and around the world on 101.9 The Rock Internet Radio as well as on their free downloadable APP

John Bapst is now 2-1. They travel back up to Aroostook County to play at Houlton on Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Crusaders Boys137101444
Presque Isle Boys715211255

Box Score

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
11Corey Butler15211000
20Jordan Kimball116633123
21  Nick Chaffee10000003
22Levi Peterson14220010
23Edoardo Fiore18321123
25Jon Pangburn11000122
30Kevin Austin12110005
31Zach Norman10000000
41Andy Czapiga16220223
44Loga McMahon10000000
51Camren Barker12110000
52Hayden Bay10000000
TOTALS144171255919

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Jensen Sargent10000003
12Brayden Castonguay10000000
14Dawson Beaulieu10000000
20Noah Yarema112431332
22Benjamin Turner10000000
24Jackson Maynard14220003
30Malachi Cummings1155505102
32Wyatt Young16202000
34Jack Buck10000012
40Xavier McAtee116770222
42Michael Langley10000000
44Jack Hallett12110021
50Aiden Hanks10000000
TOTALS15521183101815
