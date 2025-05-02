The Presque Isle Girls' and Boy's Track and Field Teams won the Meet held at Bucksport High School on Thursday, May 1st.

The Girls' Team Results were

Presque Isle - 205 Bucksport - 161 Ellsworth - 91 Hermon - 54 Washington Academy - 39 Narraguagus - 13 Isleboro Central - 3

To see all the Girls' individual results Click HERE

The following Girls won

multiple event winners

Haley Rose - Bucksport - 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

- 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash Brooklyn McIntyre - Presque Isle - 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run

- 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run Madison Rose - Bucksport - 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

- 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles Daijha Grant - Hermon - High Jump, Long Jump and Triple Jump

The Boy's Team Results were

Presque Isle - 157 Hermon - 103 Ellsworth - 87.50 Narraguagus - 70 Bucksport - 53.50 Washington Academy - 32 Isleboro Central - 10

To see all the Boy's Individual Results click HERE

The following Boys won multiple event winners

Ripley Strout - Narraguagus - 200 Meter Dash and Javelin Throw

