Presque Isle Golf Defeats Hermon

The Presque Isle Golf Team moved to 7-0 on the season, beating the Hermon Hawks on Thursday, September 7th at the Presque Isle Country Club.

Grant Stubbs was the medalist with a low round score of 37.

Here are the individual scores.

Presque Isle

Grant Stubbs 37

Jack Boone 39

Wyatt Young 41

Cooper Boinske 42

Ean Roy 44

Nick Lavigne 45

Owen MacKinnon 46

Hermon

Gavin Mahar 54

Ben Lord 55

KM Fairbrother 56

Ryder Wharton 58

Mason Kinney 58

Matt Miles 59

Edgar Leclerc 67

Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matt Madore for the results!

