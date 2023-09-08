Presque Isle Golf Defeats Hermon
The Presque Isle Golf Team moved to 7-0 on the season, beating the Hermon Hawks on Thursday, September 7th at the Presque Isle Country Club.
Grant Stubbs was the medalist with a low round score of 37.
Here are the individual scores.
Presque Isle
- Grant Stubbs 37
- Jack Boone 39
- Wyatt Young 41
- Cooper Boinske 42
- Ean Roy 44
- Nick Lavigne 45
- Owen MacKinnon 46
Hermon
- Gavin Mahar 54
- Ben Lord 55
- KM Fairbrother 56
- Ryder Wharton 58
- Mason Kinney 58
- Matt Miles 59
- Edgar Leclerc 67
Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matt Madore for the results!
We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device
Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..