Presque Isle Golf Defeats Caribou 158-203
The Presque Isle Golf Team defeated Caribou 158-203 on Wednesday, September 3rd at the Caribou Country Club.
Nick Lavigne, Liam Orkins and Kason Bua were co-medalists, all tied with the low round score of 38.
Here are the individual scores.
Presque Isle
- Kason Bua 38
- Nick Lavigne 38
- Liam Orkins 38
- Patrick Collins 40
- Teddy Donovan 41
- Wyatt O'Donnell 41
- Lane Carmichael 42
- Logan Caron 43
- Lucas Wood 46
- Jace Guidry 50
Caribou
- Andrew LeBlanc 48
- Landin Spooner 49
- Brady Barnes 50
- Christian Kelley 54
- Matt Bouchard 55
- Carley Pickard 56
- Benson Belanger 57
- Owen Tetlow 57
- Luke Anderson 59
- Mason Giles 61
- Gabe Robertson 65
- Jack Bechtel 70
- Nate Taggert 71
Thanks to Presque Isle Golf Coach Matthew Madore for sending the scores.
