The Presque Isle Golf Team defeated Caribou 158-203 on Wednesday, September 3rd at the Caribou Country Club.

Nick Lavigne, Liam Orkins and Kason Bua were co-medalists, all tied with the low round score of 38.

Here are the individual scores.

Presque Isle

Kason Bua 38

Nick Lavigne 38

Liam Orkins 38

Patrick Collins 40

Teddy Donovan 41

Wyatt O'Donnell 41

Lane Carmichael 42

Logan Caron 43

Lucas Wood 46

Jace Guidry 50

Caribou

Andrew LeBlanc 48

Landin Spooner 49

Brady Barnes 50

Christian Kelley 54

Matt Bouchard 55

Carley Pickard 56

Benson Belanger 57

Owen Tetlow 57

Luke Anderson 59

Mason Giles 61

Gabe Robertson 65

Jack Bechtel 70

Nate Taggert 71

Thanks to Presque Isle Golf Coach Matthew Madore for sending the scores.

