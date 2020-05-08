Prop Bets for May 8th, 2020

Here are your prop bets for this weekend, you can make your picks on our Facebook page or on our Twitter page

The listeners and Bryan Stackpole are tied in our quarantine prop bets with records of 16-9-1 overall.

Prop Bets == 5/8/2020

1 – Which fight goes longer at UFC 249? Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis or Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik?

Cerrone/Pettis – Ngannou/Rozenstruik –

Bryan's Pick

Getty Images

2 – Does the Ferguson/Gaethje UFC 249 Title fight end in the first round, or does it go longer than 5 minutes?

Doesn’t get out of 1st round – Ends after 1st round –

Bryan's Pick

Getty Images

3 – Who has more hits in the KBO Saturday and Sunday? Kwang-min Song of Hanwha Eagles or Jung-hoo Lee of the Kiwoom Heroes?

Kwang-min Song – Jung-hoo Lee –

Bryan's Pick

Getty Images

4 – Which is higher? The Number of wins by England’s Scott Mitchell in the World Icon Of Darts League Saturday (out of 6) or runs scored by the Uni Lions in the CPBL Saturday against Fubon Saturday?

Scott Mitchell Win – Uni Lions Runs scored –

Bryan's Pick

Getty Images

Tie Breaker – How many goals will be scored in Faroe Island Premier Soccer League opener Saturday between HB Torshavn & Streymur?

Bryan said 2-1 Streymur

Wayne said 3-1 Torshavn