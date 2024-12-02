PTC Class B North All-Conference Football Teams
The Pine Tree Conference Class B North All-Conference Football Teams were released on Monday, December 2nd. Congratulations to all!
1st Team
|Position
|Player
|Year
|School
|Quarterback
|Tres Walker
|11
|Falmouth
|Running Back
|Colton Carter
|12
|Lawrence
|Running Back
|Indi Backman
|12
|Falmouth
|Receiver
|Ethan Demmons
|11
|Cony
|Receiver
|Drake Brunelle
|12
|Messalonskee
|Receiver
|Logan McVeigh
|12
|Falmouth
|Tight End
|Eli Bush
|11
|Falmouth
|Center
|Owen Bombardier
|12
|Falmouth
|Guard
|Anthony Pickell
|12
|Messalonskee
|Guard
|Diesel Cox
|10
|Cony
|Tackle
|Thomas Gale
|11
|Falmouth
|Tackle
|Bohdy King-Jones
|11
|Cony
|Utility Player
|Preston Roy
|12
|Lawrence
|Place Kicker
|Peter Kearns
|11
|Falmouth
|Return Specialst
|Ben Robbins
|11
|Falmouth
|Punter
|Mike Hamlin
|12
|Lawrence
|Defensive End
|Kyle Doody
|12
|Gardiner
|Defensive End
|Eli Bush
|11
|Falmouth
|Defensive Tackle
|Harlem Harrison
|10
|Falmouth
|Defensive Tackle
|Steve Witham
|11
|Cony
|Linebacker
|Jordan Lewis
|12
|Messalonskee
|Linebacker
|Indi Backman
|12
|Falmouth
|Linebacker
|Peter Kearns
|11
|Falmouth
|Linebacker
|Owen Chadwick
|11
|Gardiner
|Defensive Secondary
|Gio Guerrette
|12
|Falmouth
|Defensive Secondary
|Logan McVeigh
|12
|Falmouth
|Defensive Secondary
|Preston Roy
|12
|Lawrence
|Defensive Secondary
|Drake Brunelle
|12
|Messalonskee
|Defensive Utility
|Colton Carter
|12
|Lawrence
|Player of the Year
|Kyle Doody
|12
|Gardiner
|Coach of the Year
|Spencer Emerson
|Falmouth
|Assistant Coach of the Year
|Pete Curtis
|Lawrence
2nd Team
|Position
|Player
|Year
|School
|Quarterback
|Tatum Doucette
|11
|Messalonskee
|Running Back
|Anderson Noyes
|10
|Cony
|Running Back
|Ayden Mulcahy
|11
|Skowhegan
|Receiver
|Abram Wintersteen
|11
|Falmouth
|Receiver
|Joey Guerrette
|12
|Falmouth
|Receiver
|Gio Guerrette
|12
|Falmouth
|Tight End
|Chase Burgess
|12
|Gardiner
|Center
|Jordan Lewis
|12
|Messalonskee
|Guard
|Sebastian Stewart
|11
|Skowhegan
|Guard
|Thomas Willoughby
|11
|Falmouth
|Tackle
|Joey Hayden
|11
|Mt. Blue
|Tackle
|Tyler Tourtelotte
|11
|Gardiner
|Utility Player
|Brayden Ellioitt
|11
|Gardiner
|Place Kicker
|Fin Minkel
|10
|Messalonskee
|Return Specialst
|Steve Golkowski
|12
|Mt. Blue
|Punter
|Owen Ross
|10
|Falmouth
|Defensive End
|Denny Martin
|11
|Messalonskee
|Defensive End
|Jeremy Thompson
|11
|Lawrence
|Defensive Tackle
|Evan Bullock
|10
|Gardiner
|Defensive Tackle
|Thomas Gale
|11
|Falmouth
|Linebacker
|Reed Cousineau
|10
|Mt. Blue
|Linebacker
|Ayden Mulcahy
|11
|Skowhegan
|Linebacker
|Kaiden Veilleux
|11
|Cony
|Linebacker
|Jackson Veilleux
|12
|Cony
|Defensive Secondary
|Matt Grace
|11
|Falmouth
|Defensive Secondary
|Ben Robbins
|11
|Falmouth
|Defensive Secondary
|Luke Roy
|11
|Falmouth
|Defensive Secondary
|Evan Ahearn
|12
|Gardiner
|Defensive Utility
|Joey Guerrette
|12
|Falmouth
