PTC Class B North All-Conference Football Teams

PTC Class B North All-Conference Football Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Pine Tree Conference Class B North All-Conference Football Teams were released on Monday, December 2nd. Congratulations to all!

1st Team

PositionPlayerYearSchool
QuarterbackTres Walker11Falmouth
Running BackColton Carter12Lawrence
Running BackIndi Backman12Falmouth
ReceiverEthan Demmons11Cony
ReceiverDrake Brunelle12Messalonskee
ReceiverLogan McVeigh12Falmouth
Tight EndEli Bush11Falmouth
CenterOwen Bombardier12Falmouth
GuardAnthony Pickell12Messalonskee
GuardDiesel Cox10Cony
TackleThomas Gale11Falmouth
TackleBohdy King-Jones11Cony
Utility PlayerPreston Roy12Lawrence
Place KickerPeter Kearns11Falmouth
Return SpecialstBen Robbins11Falmouth
PunterMike Hamlin12Lawrence
Defensive EndKyle Doody12Gardiner
Defensive EndEli Bush11Falmouth
Defensive TackleHarlem Harrison10Falmouth
Defensive TackleSteve Witham11Cony
LinebackerJordan Lewis12Messalonskee
LinebackerIndi Backman12Falmouth
LinebackerPeter Kearns11Falmouth
LinebackerOwen Chadwick11Gardiner
Defensive SecondaryGio Guerrette12Falmouth
Defensive SecondaryLogan McVeigh12Falmouth
Defensive SecondaryPreston Roy12Lawrence
Defensive SecondaryDrake Brunelle12Messalonskee
Defensive UtilityColton Carter12Lawrence
Player of the YearKyle Doody12Gardiner
Coach of the YearSpencer EmersonFalmouth
Assistant Coach of the YearPete CurtisLawrence

2nd Team

PositionPlayerYearSchool
QuarterbackTatum Doucette11Messalonskee
Running BackAnderson Noyes10Cony
Running BackAyden Mulcahy11Skowhegan
ReceiverAbram Wintersteen11Falmouth
ReceiverJoey Guerrette12Falmouth
ReceiverGio Guerrette12Falmouth
Tight EndChase Burgess12Gardiner
CenterJordan Lewis12Messalonskee
GuardSebastian Stewart11Skowhegan
GuardThomas Willoughby11Falmouth
TackleJoey Hayden11Mt. Blue
TackleTyler Tourtelotte11Gardiner
Utility PlayerBrayden Ellioitt11Gardiner
Place KickerFin Minkel10Messalonskee
Return SpecialstSteve Golkowski12Mt. Blue
PunterOwen Ross10Falmouth
Defensive EndDenny Martin11Messalonskee
Defensive EndJeremy Thompson11Lawrence
Defensive TackleEvan Bullock10Gardiner
Defensive TackleThomas Gale11Falmouth
LinebackerReed Cousineau10Mt. Blue
LinebackerAyden Mulcahy11Skowhegan
LinebackerKaiden Veilleux11Cony
LinebackerJackson Veilleux12Cony
Defensive SecondaryMatt Grace11Falmouth
Defensive SecondaryBen Robbins11Falmouth
Defensive SecondaryLuke Roy11Falmouth
Defensive SecondaryEvan Ahearn12Gardiner
Defensive UtilityJoey Guerrette12Falmouth
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore

From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Football

More From 92.9 The Ticket