PVC All-Conference Field Hockey Teams

The coaches of the Penobscot Valley Conference have met and selected the All-Conference Teams. Here they are! Congratulations to all!

First Team

Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy

Ailie Erdt -Hermon

Kelly Farber - Stearns

Grace Willey -nOld Town

Samantha Goodwin - Piscataquis

Lauren Martin - Foxcroft Academy

Molly Simcox - Hermon

Delaney Carr - Hermon

Elisa Picariello - Dexter

McKenzie Clay - Dexter

Taylor Dow - Old Town

Second Team

Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick - Orono

Justice Batchelder - Foxcroft

Sydney Campbell - Stearns

Lydia Caron - Hermon

Alexis Whitty- Dexter

Grace Kelly - Hermon

Hannah LaMontagne - John Bapst

Norah MacMahon - Piscataquis

Katie Hews - Orono

Gracyn Sanders - Stearns

Olivia Wheaton - Mattanawcook

Player of the Year - Annie Raynes- Foxcroft

Coach of the Year - Shawna Neal- Hermon