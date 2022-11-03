PVC All-Conference Field Hockey Teams
The coaches of the Penobscot Valley Conference have met and selected the All-Conference Teams. Here they are! Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy
- Ailie Erdt -Hermon
- Kelly Farber - Stearns
- Grace Willey -nOld Town
- Samantha Goodwin - Piscataquis
- Lauren Martin - Foxcroft Academy
- Molly Simcox - Hermon
- Delaney Carr - Hermon
- Elisa Picariello - Dexter
- McKenzie Clay - Dexter
- Taylor Dow - Old Town
Second Team
- Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick - Orono
- Justice Batchelder - Foxcroft
- Sydney Campbell - Stearns
- Lydia Caron - Hermon
- Alexis Whitty- Dexter
- Grace Kelly - Hermon
- Hannah LaMontagne - John Bapst
- Norah MacMahon - Piscataquis
- Katie Hews - Orono
- Gracyn Sanders - Stearns
- Olivia Wheaton - Mattanawcook
Player of the Year - Annie Raynes- Foxcroft
Coach of the Year - Shawna Neal- Hermon