PVC All-Conference Field Hockey Teams

PVC All-Conference Field Hockey Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The coaches of the Penobscot Valley Conference have met and selected the All-Conference Teams. Here they are! Congratulations to all!

First Team

  • Annie Raynes  - Foxcroft Academy
  • Ailie Erdt  -Hermon
  • Kelly Farber - Stearns
  • Grace Willey -nOld Town
  • Samantha Goodwin - Piscataquis
  • Lauren Martin - Foxcroft Academy
  • Molly Simcox - Hermon
  • Delaney Carr - Hermon
  • Elisa Picariello - Dexter
  • McKenzie Clay - Dexter
  • Taylor Dow - Old Town

Second Team

  • Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick  - Orono
  • Justice Batchelder - Foxcroft
  • Sydney Campbell - Stearns
  • Lydia Caron - Hermon
  • Alexis Whitty-  Dexter
  • Grace Kelly - Hermon
  • Hannah LaMontagne  - John Bapst
  • Norah MacMahon - Piscataquis
  • Katie Hews - Orono
  • Gracyn Sanders - Stearns
  • Olivia Wheaton - Mattanawcook

Player of the Year - Annie Raynes- Foxcroft
Coach of the Year - Shawna Neal- Hermon

Categories: High School Field Hockey, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket