High School Field Hockey Scores – October 11

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 11th.

Biddeford 5 Marshwood 1

Cheverus 4 Sanford 1

Edward Little 3 Brunswick 0

Gorham 1 Noble 0

Hall-Dal 1 Mountain Valley 0

Lewiston 2 Camden Hills 0

Lisbon 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Scarborough 2 Falmouth 0

Skowhegan 11 Hampden Academy 0

St. Dominic 2 Wells 1

Thornton Academy 1 Windham 0

Bonny Eagle - Kennebunk