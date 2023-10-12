High School Field Hockey Scores – October 11
Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 11th.
- Biddeford 5 Marshwood 1
- Cheverus 4 Sanford 1
- Edward Little 3 Brunswick 0
- Gorham 1 Noble 0
- Hall-Dal 1 Mountain Valley 0
- Lewiston 2 Camden Hills 0
- Lisbon 1 Sacopee Valley 0
- Scarborough 2 Falmouth 0
- Skowhegan 11 Hampden Academy 0
- St. Dominic 2 Wells 1
- Thornton Academy 1 Windham 0
- Bonny Eagle - Kennebunk
Get our free mobile app