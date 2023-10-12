High School Field Hockey Scores – October 11

High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; October 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 11th.

  • Biddeford 5 Marshwood 1
  • Cheverus 4 Sanford 1
  • Edward Little 3 Brunswick 0
  • Gorham 1 Noble 0
  • Hall-Dal 1 Mountain Valley 0
  • Lewiston 2 Camden Hills 0
  • Lisbon 1 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Scarborough 2 Falmouth 0
  • Skowhegan 11 Hampden Academy 0
  • St. Dominic 2 Wells 1
  • Thornton Academy 1 Windham 0
  • Bonny Eagle - Kennebunk
