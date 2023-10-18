Final Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings

Here are the Final Maine High School High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings. Congratulations on a great season and best of luck to everyone in the playoffs!

The Top 8 Teams make the Quarterfinals, except in Class A South where there are 10 teams making the playoffs.

Class A North

  1. Skowhegan 13-1
  2. Messalonskee 10-4
  3. Mt. Ararat 11-2-1
  4. Brewer 10-3-1
  5. Edward Little 8-6
  6. Mt. Blue 9-5
  7. Lewiston 7-7
  8. Hampden Academy 4-9-1
  9. Camden Hills 6-7-1
  10. Oxford Hills 3-10-1
  11. Bangor 1-13
  12. Brunswick 2-12

Quarterfinal Playoffs

  • #1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Hampden Academy
  • #2 Messalonskee vs. #7 Lewiston
  • #3 Mt. Ararat vs. #6 Mt. Blue
  • #4 Brewer vs. #5 Edward Little

Class A South

  1. Cheverus 14-0
  2. Gorham 13-1
  3. Biddeford 10-4
  4. Scarborough 8-6
  5. Falmouth 8-5-1
  6. Noble 7-7
  7. Sanford 8-6
  8. Massabesic 7-6-1
  9. Marshwood 7-7
  10. 10 Windham 5-9
  11. Thornton Academy 4-9-1
  12. Portland 4-10
  13. Bonny Eagle 3-10-1
  14. Kennebunk 3-11
  15. South Portland 2-12

Prelim Playoffs

  • #7 Sanford vs. #10 Windham
  • #8 Massabesic vs. #9 Marshwood

Class B North

  1. Belfast 14-0
  2. Cony 12-1-1
  3. Nokomis 11-2-1
  4. Leavitt 11-3
  5. Gardiner 9-5
  6. Lawrence 8-6
  7. Old Town 7-7
  8. John Bapst 6-7-1
  9. Oceanside 6-8
  10. Hermon 4-10
  11. Erskine Academy

Quarterfinal Playoffs

  • #1 Belfast vs. #8 John Bapst
  • #2 Cony vs. #7 old Town
  • #3 Nokomis vs. #6 Lawrence
  • #4 Leavitt vs. #5 Gardiner

Class B South

  1. Yarmouth 12-1-1
  2. Freeport 10-3-1
  3. Lake Region 8-4-2
  4. York 7-5-2
  5. Cape Elizabeth 8-5-1
  6. Gray-New Gloucester 7-5-2
  7. Greely 7-7
  8. Wells 5-9
  9. Fryeburg Academy 2-11-1
  10. Poland 3-11
  11. Morse 3-11
  12. Lincoln Academy 1-13

Playoff Seedings

  • #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Wells
  • #2 Freeport vs. #7 Greely
  • #3 Lake Region vs. #6 Grey-New Gloucester
  • #4 York vs. #5 Cape Elizabeth

Class C North

  1. Dexter 12-2
  2. Foxcroft Academy 12-1-1
  3. Dirigo 10-2-2
  4. Orono 9-5
  5. MCI 7-6-1
  6. Stearns 6-7-1
  7. Mountain Valley 5-8-1
  8. PCHS 3-11
  9. Mount View 2-12
  10. Winslow 2-12
  11. Mattanawcook Academy 0-14

Quarterfinal Playoffs

  • #1 Dexter vs. #8 PCHS
  • #2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #7 Mountain Valley
  • #3 Dirigo vs. #6 Stearns
  • #4 Orono vs. #5 MCI

Class C South

  1. Spruce Mountain 13-1
  2. Winthrop 11-3
  3. Hall-Dale 8-5-1
  4. St. Dominic 6-8
  5. Sacopee Valley 6-5
  6. Oak Hill 5-7-2
  7. Lisbon 4-9-1
  8. Waynflete 5-7
  9. Boothbay 3-11
  10. Telstar 1-13
  11. Traip Academy 2-11

Quarterfinal Playoffs

  • #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Waynflete
  • #2 Winthrop vs. #7 Lisbon
  • #3 Hall-Dale vs. #6 Oak Hill
  • #4 Saint Dominic vs. #5 Sacopee Valley
