Final Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings
Here are the Final Maine High School High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings. Congratulations on a great season and best of luck to everyone in the playoffs!
The Top 8 Teams make the Quarterfinals, except in Class A South where there are 10 teams making the playoffs.
Class A North
- Skowhegan 13-1
- Messalonskee 10-4
- Mt. Ararat 11-2-1
- Brewer 10-3-1
- Edward Little 8-6
- Mt. Blue 9-5
- Lewiston 7-7
- Hampden Academy 4-9-1
- Camden Hills 6-7-1
- Oxford Hills 3-10-1
- Bangor 1-13
- Brunswick 2-12
Quarterfinal Playoffs
- #1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Hampden Academy
- #2 Messalonskee vs. #7 Lewiston
- #3 Mt. Ararat vs. #6 Mt. Blue
- #4 Brewer vs. #5 Edward Little
Class A South
- Cheverus 14-0
- Gorham 13-1
- Biddeford 10-4
- Scarborough 8-6
- Falmouth 8-5-1
- Noble 7-7
- Sanford 8-6
- Massabesic 7-6-1
- Marshwood 7-7
- 10 Windham 5-9
- Thornton Academy 4-9-1
- Portland 4-10
- Bonny Eagle 3-10-1
- Kennebunk 3-11
- South Portland 2-12
Prelim Playoffs
- #7 Sanford vs. #10 Windham
- #8 Massabesic vs. #9 Marshwood
Class B North
- Belfast 14-0
- Cony 12-1-1
- Nokomis 11-2-1
- Leavitt 11-3
- Gardiner 9-5
- Lawrence 8-6
- Old Town 7-7
- John Bapst 6-7-1
- Oceanside 6-8
- Hermon 4-10
- Erskine Academy
Quarterfinal Playoffs
- #1 Belfast vs. #8 John Bapst
- #2 Cony vs. #7 old Town
- #3 Nokomis vs. #6 Lawrence
- #4 Leavitt vs. #5 Gardiner
Class B South
- Yarmouth 12-1-1
- Freeport 10-3-1
- Lake Region 8-4-2
- York 7-5-2
- Cape Elizabeth 8-5-1
- Gray-New Gloucester 7-5-2
- Greely 7-7
- Wells 5-9
- Fryeburg Academy 2-11-1
- Poland 3-11
- Morse 3-11
- Lincoln Academy 1-13
Playoff Seedings
- #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Wells
- #2 Freeport vs. #7 Greely
- #3 Lake Region vs. #6 Grey-New Gloucester
- #4 York vs. #5 Cape Elizabeth
Class C North
- Dexter 12-2
- Foxcroft Academy 12-1-1
- Dirigo 10-2-2
- Orono 9-5
- MCI 7-6-1
- Stearns 6-7-1
- Mountain Valley 5-8-1
- PCHS 3-11
- Mount View 2-12
- Winslow 2-12
- Mattanawcook Academy 0-14
Quarterfinal Playoffs
- #1 Dexter vs. #8 PCHS
- #2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #7 Mountain Valley
- #3 Dirigo vs. #6 Stearns
- #4 Orono vs. #5 MCI
Class C South
- Spruce Mountain 13-1
- Winthrop 11-3
- Hall-Dale 8-5-1
- St. Dominic 6-8
- Sacopee Valley 6-5
- Oak Hill 5-7-2
- Lisbon 4-9-1
- Waynflete 5-7
- Boothbay 3-11
- Telstar 1-13
- Traip Academy 2-11
Quarterfinal Playoffs
- #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Waynflete
- #2 Winthrop vs. #7 Lisbon
- #3 Hall-Dale vs. #6 Oak Hill
- #4 Saint Dominic vs. #5 Sacopee Valley
