Final Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings

Here are the Final Maine High School High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings and Playoff Pairings. Congratulations on a great season and best of luck to everyone in the playoffs!

The Top 8 Teams make the Quarterfinals, except in Class A South where there are 10 teams making the playoffs.

Class A North

Skowhegan 13-1 Messalonskee 10-4 Mt. Ararat 11-2-1 Brewer 10-3-1 Edward Little 8-6 Mt. Blue 9-5 Lewiston 7-7 Hampden Academy 4-9-1 Camden Hills 6-7-1 Oxford Hills 3-10-1 Bangor 1-13 Brunswick 2-12

Quarterfinal Playoffs

#1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Hampden Academy

#2 Messalonskee vs. #7 Lewiston

#3 Mt. Ararat vs. #6 Mt. Blue

#4 Brewer vs. #5 Edward Little

Class A South

Cheverus 14-0 Gorham 13-1 Biddeford 10-4 Scarborough 8-6 Falmouth 8-5-1 Noble 7-7 Sanford 8-6 Massabesic 7-6-1 Marshwood 7-7 10 Windham 5-9 Thornton Academy 4-9-1 Portland 4-10 Bonny Eagle 3-10-1 Kennebunk 3-11 South Portland 2-12

Prelim Playoffs

#7 Sanford vs. #10 Windham

#8 Massabesic vs. #9 Marshwood

Class B North

Belfast 14-0 Cony 12-1-1 Nokomis 11-2-1 Leavitt 11-3 Gardiner 9-5 Lawrence 8-6 Old Town 7-7 John Bapst 6-7-1 Oceanside 6-8 Hermon 4-10 Erskine Academy

Quarterfinal Playoffs

#1 Belfast vs. #8 John Bapst

#2 Cony vs. #7 old Town

#3 Nokomis vs. #6 Lawrence

#4 Leavitt vs. #5 Gardiner

Class B South

Yarmouth 12-1-1 Freeport 10-3-1 Lake Region 8-4-2 York 7-5-2 Cape Elizabeth 8-5-1 Gray-New Gloucester 7-5-2 Greely 7-7 Wells 5-9 Fryeburg Academy 2-11-1 Poland 3-11 Morse 3-11 Lincoln Academy 1-13

Playoff Seedings

#1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Wells

#2 Freeport vs. #7 Greely

#3 Lake Region vs. #6 Grey-New Gloucester

#4 York vs. #5 Cape Elizabeth

Class C North

Dexter 12-2 Foxcroft Academy 12-1-1 Dirigo 10-2-2 Orono 9-5 MCI 7-6-1 Stearns 6-7-1 Mountain Valley 5-8-1 PCHS 3-11 Mount View 2-12 Winslow 2-12 Mattanawcook Academy 0-14

Quarterfinal Playoffs

#1 Dexter vs. #8 PCHS

#2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #7 Mountain Valley

#3 Dirigo vs. #6 Stearns

#4 Orono vs. #5 MCI

Class C South

Spruce Mountain 13-1 Winthrop 11-3 Hall-Dale 8-5-1 St. Dominic 6-8 Sacopee Valley 6-5 Oak Hill 5-7-2 Lisbon 4-9-1 Waynflete 5-7 Boothbay 3-11 Telstar 1-13 Traip Academy 2-11

Quarterfinal Playoffs

#1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Waynflete

#2 Winthrop vs. #7 Lisbon

#3 Hall-Dale vs. #6 Oak Hill

#4 Saint Dominic vs. #5 Sacopee Valley