PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams

Here is the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations on a great season.

FIRST TEAM

Sophie Lynch - Ellsworth

Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth

Saige Evans - Old Town

Addy Waning - Hermon

Taylor Grant - MDI

Molly Simcox - Hermon

Anna Stevens - Ellsworth

Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon

Emily Wheeler - Old Town

SECOND TEAM

Mollie Gray - MDI

Arianna Cross - John Bapst

Alexis Degrasse - Old Town

Natalie Fournier - Old Town

Mikelle Verrill - Hermon

Jillian Zeigler - Caribou

Astra Laughton - Presque Isle

Grace Martin - John Bapst

Paige Johnson - Ellsworth

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle

Player of the Year - Sophie Lynch, Ellsworth

Pitcher of the Year - Anna Stevens, Ellsworth

Coach of the Year - Brandi Ensworth, Ellsworth