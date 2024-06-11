PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams

PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here is the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations on a great season.

FIRST TEAM

  • Sophie Lynch - Ellsworth
  • Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Addy Waning - Hermon
  • Taylor Grant - MDI
  • Molly Simcox - Hermon
  • Anna Stevens - Ellsworth
  • Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon
  • Emily Wheeler - Old Town

SECOND TEAM

  • Mollie Gray - MDI
  • Arianna Cross - John Bapst
  • Alexis Degrasse - Old Town
  • Natalie Fournier - Old Town
  • Mikelle Verrill - Hermon
  • Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
  • Astra Laughton - Presque Isle
  • Grace Martin - John Bapst
  • Paige Johnson - Ellsworth
  • Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle

Player of the Year - Sophie Lynch, Ellsworth

Pitcher of the Year - Anna Stevens, Ellsworth

Coach of the Year - Brandi Ensworth, Ellsworth

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket