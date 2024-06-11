PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams
Here is the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations on a great season.
FIRST TEAM
- Sophie Lynch - Ellsworth
- Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Addy Waning - Hermon
- Taylor Grant - MDI
- Molly Simcox - Hermon
- Anna Stevens - Ellsworth
- Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon
- Emily Wheeler - Old Town
SECOND TEAM
- Mollie Gray - MDI
- Arianna Cross - John Bapst
- Alexis Degrasse - Old Town
- Natalie Fournier - Old Town
- Mikelle Verrill - Hermon
- Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
- Astra Laughton - Presque Isle
- Grace Martin - John Bapst
- Paige Johnson - Ellsworth
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle
Player of the Year - Sophie Lynch, Ellsworth
Pitcher of the Year - Anna Stevens, Ellsworth
Coach of the Year - Brandi Ensworth, Ellsworth
