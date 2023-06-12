PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams

PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released on Monday, June 12th their Class B All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

  • Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Addy Boyce - MDI
  • Ariana Cross - John Bapst
  • Hannah Wagstaff - Ellsworth
  • Aaliya Manning - Ellsworth
  • Molly Simcox - Hermon
  • Gabby Cody - Old Town
  • Sophie Lynch - Ellsworth
  • Mollie Gray - MDI

Second Team

  • Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy
  • Addy Waning - Hermon
  • Emily Straetz - Presque Isle
  • Alexis Degrasse - Old Town
  • Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon
  • Danica Brown - Old Town
  • Natalie Fournier - Old Town
  • Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
  • Georgianna Curtis - Presque Isle
  • Morgan Duhaime - Ellsworth

 

  • Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Pitcher of the Year - Addy Boyce - MDI
  • Coach of the Year - Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon
Get our free mobile app

Quiz: Do you know your state insect?

Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. 
Categories: High School Softball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket