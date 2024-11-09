Here are the 2024 PVC Class B and Class C Golf All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class B

Nick Lavigne-Presque Isle

Nate Baker- Old Town,

Ryan Blackstone-Presque Isle

Logan Caron - Presque Isle

Matt Pelletier-Caribou

Nate Sullivan-Hermon

Brady Harris-Old Town

Nick Needham-John Bapst

Michael Garland-Old Town

Ean Roy-Presque Isle

Luke Beidelman-Caribou

Jaxson Sockbeson - John Bapst

Player of the Year - Nick Lavigne, Presque Isle

Coach of the Year - Matt Madore, Presque Isle

Girls Player of the Year - Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle

Class C

Chase Farnsworth - Dexter

Ryan Farnsworth - Dexter

Patrick Marino-Houlton

Ethan Doherty-Dexter

Wyatt Corson-Dexter

Wil Simpson-Dexter

Isiah Barrett-Machias

Braydin Kennedy-Narraguagus

Beckett Peabody-Houlton

James Trott-Mattanawcook

Jason Curley-Orono

Noah Scharf - Orono

Calvin Landry-Foxcroft

Chase Scott-Calais

Joshua Warnock - Jonesport-Beals

Tyler Gould-Dexter

Ben Thompson-Narraguagus

Nathaniel Johnson-Jonesport-Beals

Mickey Fitzsimmons-Machias

Jacoby Savage-Mattanawcook,

Girls Player of the Year - Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook

Boys Player of the Year - Chase Farnsworth-Dexter

Coach of the Year - Jim Costedio- Dexter

