PVC Class B and Class C Golf All-Conference Teams
Here are the 2024 PVC Class B and Class C Golf All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!
Class B
- Nick Lavigne-Presque Isle
- Nate Baker- Old Town,
- Ryan Blackstone-Presque Isle
- Logan Caron - Presque Isle
- Matt Pelletier-Caribou
- Nate Sullivan-Hermon
- Brady Harris-Old Town
- Nick Needham-John Bapst
- Michael Garland-Old Town
- Ean Roy-Presque Isle
- Luke Beidelman-Caribou
- Jaxson Sockbeson - John Bapst
Player of the Year - Nick Lavigne, Presque Isle
Coach of the Year - Matt Madore, Presque Isle
Girls Player of the Year - Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle
Class C
- Chase Farnsworth - Dexter
- Ryan Farnsworth - Dexter
- Patrick Marino-Houlton
- Ethan Doherty-Dexter
- Wyatt Corson-Dexter
- Wil Simpson-Dexter
- Isiah Barrett-Machias
- Braydin Kennedy-Narraguagus
- Beckett Peabody-Houlton
- James Trott-Mattanawcook
- Jason Curley-Orono
- Noah Scharf - Orono
- Calvin Landry-Foxcroft
- Chase Scott-Calais
- Joshua Warnock - Jonesport-Beals
- Tyler Gould-Dexter
- Ben Thompson-Narraguagus
- Nathaniel Johnson-Jonesport-Beals
- Mickey Fitzsimmons-Machias
- Jacoby Savage-Mattanawcook,
Girls Player of the Year - Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook
Boys Player of the Year - Chase Farnsworth-Dexter
Coach of the Year - Jim Costedio- Dexter
