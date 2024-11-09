PVC Class B and Class C Golf All-Conference Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the 2024 PVC Class B and Class C Golf All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class B

  • Nick Lavigne-Presque Isle
  • Nate Baker- Old Town,
  • Ryan Blackstone-Presque Isle
  • Logan Caron - Presque Isle
  • Matt Pelletier-Caribou
  • Nate Sullivan-Hermon
  • Brady Harris-Old Town
  • Nick Needham-John Bapst
  • Michael Garland-Old Town
  • Ean Roy-Presque Isle
  • Luke Beidelman-Caribou
  • Jaxson Sockbeson - John Bapst

Player of the Year - Nick Lavigne, Presque Isle
Coach of the Year - Matt Madore, Presque Isle
Girls Player of the Year - Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle

Class C

  • Chase Farnsworth - Dexter
  • Ryan Farnsworth - Dexter
  • Patrick Marino-Houlton
  • Ethan Doherty-Dexter
  • Wyatt Corson-Dexter
  • Wil Simpson-Dexter
  • Isiah Barrett-Machias
  • Braydin Kennedy-Narraguagus
  • Beckett Peabody-Houlton
  • James Trott-Mattanawcook
  • Jason Curley-Orono
  • Noah Scharf - Orono
  • Calvin Landry-Foxcroft
  • Chase Scott-Calais
  • Joshua Warnock - Jonesport-Beals
  • Tyler Gould-Dexter
  • Ben Thompson-Narraguagus
  • Nathaniel Johnson-Jonesport-Beals
  • Mickey Fitzsimmons-Machias
  • Jacoby Savage-Mattanawcook,

Girls Player of the Year - Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook
Boys Player of the Year - Chase Farnsworth-Dexter
Coach of the Year - Jim Costedio- Dexter

