PVC Class B, Class C, Class D All-Conference Softball Teams
Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations to All
|PVC Softball Class B All-Conference
|First Team
|Jayden Sullivan, Sr. - Ellsworth
|Braelynn Wilcox, Sr. - Hermon
|Natalie Fournier, Jr. - Old Town
|Taylor Grant, Sr. - MDI
|Molly Simcox, Sr. - Hermon
|Anna Stevens, Sr. - Ellsworth
|Haley Sirois, Jr. - Old Town
|Mikelle Verrill, Jr. - Hermon
|Addison Waning, Sr. - Hermon
|Second Team
|Kolbie Langley, Jr. - Presque Isle
|Molly Albert, Soph. - Old Town
|Camryn Clough, Soph. - Ellsworth
|Emily Wheeler, Sr. - Old Town
|Peyton Boinske, Soph. - Presque Isle
|Ava Brasslett, Sr. - Old Town
|Lexi Tozier, Sr. - MDI
|Astra Laughton, Jr. - Presque Isle
|Grace Bouchard, Jr. - John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Natalie Haulk, Soph. - John Bapst
|Ella Watson, Fr. - MDI
|Addison Milligan, Jr. - John Bapst
|Player of the Year
|Jayden Sullivan, Sr. - Ellsworth
|Pitcher of the Year
|Haley Sirois, Jr. - Old Town
|Braelynn Wilcox, Sr - Hermon
|Coach of the Year
|Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon
|PVC Champions - Hermon
|PVC Runners-Up - Old Town
|2025 Penobscot Valley Class C Softball All Conference
|First Team
|Natalie Simpson Bucksport Sr
|Bella Cirone Washington Ac Jr
|Jetta Shook Bucksport Sr
|Addison Cyr Mattanawcook Ac Jr
|Paidyn Cashman Narraguagus Sr
|Jillian Severance Orono Jr
|Desiree Adams Dexter Jr
|Meadow Rohde Washington Ac Jr
|Maddie Cox Central So
|Juliana Cloukey Mattanawcook Ac Jr
|Player of the Year - Natalie Simpson
|Coach of the Year - Rich Rotella Bucksport
|Second Team
|Megan House Mattanawcook Ac Jr
|Natalie Stanwood Narraguagus Sr
|Andrea Crocker Orono Jr
|Lili Bisson Foxcroft Ac So
|Kayleigh Scott Calais Sr
|Marina Keene Bucksport So
|Makayla Cook Penquis Fr
|Jordyn Curtis Central Jr
|Lexi Raymond Bucksport Jr
|Kayleigh Dutton Dexter Sr
|Third Team
|Amelya Matwyko Houlton Fr
|Claire Fogler Dexter Sr
|Abby Haney Orono Sr
|Addison Menz Foxcroft Ac Jr
|Mylee Sylvia Houlton Jr
|Addison Harvey Bucksport Fr
|Kaitlyn Grant Narraguagus So
|Grace Howard Washington Ac Jr
|Kalea Gahagan Penquis Sr
|Maddy Frost Central, Soph
|2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class D Softball All Conference
|First Team
|Lauren Veino PVHS Jr
|Ellie Austin PVHS Sr
|Aspen Alley J Beals Jr
|Maleah Rhodes Machias Sr
|Harlee Sprague Schenck Jr
|Cassandra Dahl Machias Sr
|Corinna Walden Bangor Christian Sr
|Lila Cummings PVHS Jr
|Allie LeBlanc PVHS Sr
|Aubrey Wood Machias 8th grade
|Player of the Year - Ellie Austin
|Pitcher of the Year - Lauren Veino
|Coach of the Year - Kate Whitney Machias
|Second Team
|Hayden Soucy Lee Academy Jr
|Mariah Frost Stearns Fr
|Molly Anderson Stearns So
|Maddy Austin Schenck Fr
|Baileigh Bagley Searsport Sr
|Makayla Merchant J Beals Sr
|Addison Tucker Bangor Christian So
|Maddison Coleman Woodland Fr
|Abby Hutchins Schenck Jr
|Charlotte Dube PVHS Fr
|Third Team
|Naomi Duke Deer Isle Fr
|Audrina Moore Woodland So
|Caroline Walden Bangor Christian Fr
|Ava Edes PCHS Fr
|Stella Martin Lee Academy So
|Madison Carr Stearns Jr
|Felicity Kelley Machias So
|Justina Smith Machias So
|Elena Linscott Lee Academy Jr
|Melody Gray J Beals Sr
|Honorable Mention
|Breelyn Gaw PCHS Fr
|Meta Wiseman Searsport Sr
|Riley Balicki J Beals Jr
