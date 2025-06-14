PVC Class B, Class C, Class D All-Conference Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Class B, Class C and Class D All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations to All

PVC Softball Class B All-Conference
 
First Team
Jayden Sullivan, Sr. - Ellsworth
Braelynn Wilcox, Sr. - Hermon
Natalie Fournier, Jr. - Old Town
Taylor Grant, Sr. - MDI
Molly Simcox, Sr. - Hermon
Anna Stevens, Sr. - Ellsworth
Haley Sirois, Jr. - Old Town
Mikelle Verrill, Jr. - Hermon
Addison Waning, Sr. - Hermon
Second Team
Kolbie Langley, Jr. - Presque Isle
Molly Albert, Soph. - Old Town
Camryn Clough, Soph. - Ellsworth
Emily Wheeler, Sr. - Old Town
Peyton Boinske, Soph. - Presque Isle
Ava Brasslett, Sr. - Old Town
Lexi Tozier, Sr. - MDI
Astra Laughton, Jr. - Presque Isle
Grace Bouchard, Jr. - John Bapst
Honorable Mention
Natalie Haulk, Soph. - John Bapst
Ella Watson, Fr. - MDI
Addison Milligan, Jr. - John Bapst
Player of the Year
Jayden Sullivan, Sr. - Ellsworth
Pitcher of the Year
Haley Sirois, Jr. - Old Town
Braelynn Wilcox, Sr - Hermon
Coach of the Year
Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon
PVC Champions - Hermon
PVC Runners-Up - Old Town
2025 Penobscot Valley Class C Softball All Conference
 
First Team
Natalie Simpson Bucksport Sr
Bella Cirone Washington Ac Jr
Jetta Shook Bucksport Sr
Addison Cyr Mattanawcook Ac Jr
Paidyn Cashman Narraguagus Sr
Jillian Severance Orono Jr
Desiree Adams Dexter Jr
Meadow Rohde Washington Ac Jr
Maddie Cox Central So
Juliana Cloukey Mattanawcook Ac Jr
Player of the Year - Natalie Simpson
Coach of the Year - Rich Rotella Bucksport
Second Team
Megan House Mattanawcook Ac Jr
Natalie Stanwood Narraguagus Sr
Andrea Crocker Orono Jr
Lili Bisson Foxcroft Ac So
Kayleigh Scott Calais Sr
Marina Keene Bucksport So
Makayla Cook Penquis Fr
Jordyn Curtis Central Jr
Lexi Raymond Bucksport Jr
Kayleigh Dutton Dexter Sr
Third Team
Amelya Matwyko Houlton Fr
Claire Fogler Dexter Sr
Abby Haney Orono Sr
Addison Menz Foxcroft Ac Jr
Mylee Sylvia Houlton Jr
Addison Harvey Bucksport Fr
Kaitlyn Grant Narraguagus So
Grace Howard Washington Ac Jr
Kalea Gahagan Penquis Sr
Maddy Frost Central, Soph
2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Class D Softball All Conference
 
 
First Team
Lauren Veino PVHS Jr
Ellie Austin PVHS Sr
Aspen Alley J Beals Jr
Maleah Rhodes Machias Sr
Harlee Sprague Schenck Jr
Cassandra Dahl Machias Sr
Corinna Walden Bangor Christian Sr
Lila Cummings PVHS Jr
Allie LeBlanc PVHS Sr
Aubrey Wood Machias 8th grade
Player of the Year - Ellie Austin
Pitcher of the Year - Lauren Veino
Coach of the Year - Kate Whitney Machias
Second Team
Hayden Soucy Lee Academy Jr
Mariah Frost Stearns Fr
Molly Anderson Stearns So
Maddy Austin Schenck Fr
Baileigh Bagley Searsport Sr
Makayla Merchant J Beals Sr
Addison Tucker Bangor Christian So
Maddison Coleman Woodland Fr
Abby Hutchins Schenck Jr
Charlotte Dube PVHS Fr
Third Team
Naomi Duke Deer Isle Fr
Audrina Moore Woodland So
Caroline Walden Bangor Christian Fr
Ava Edes PCHS Fr
Stella Martin Lee Academy So
Madison Carr Stearns Jr
Felicity Kelley Machias So
Justina Smith Machias So
Elena Linscott Lee Academy Jr
Melody Gray J Beals Sr
Honorable Mention
Breelyn Gaw PCHS Fr
Meta Wiseman Searsport Sr
Riley Balicki J Beals Jr
