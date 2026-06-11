2026 PVC Class B, C and D All-Conference Softball Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released the Class B, C and D All-Conference Softball Teams on Thursday, June 11th. Congratulations to all.
Class B
First Team
- Natalie Fournier, Sr. - Old Town
- Camryn Clough, Jr. - Ellsworth
- Rebecca Balmas, Jr - Hermon
- Mikelle Verrill, Sr. - Hermon
- Peyton Boinske, - Presque Isle
- Natalie Haulk, Jr. - John Bapst
- Ella Watson, - MDI
- Haley Sirois, Sr. - Old Town
Second Team
- Jenna Hartford - Foxcroft
- Lily Alley, Sr - Ellsworth
- Elena Walker, Jr. - Hermon
- Bri Trimm, Sr. - Old Town
- Addison Milligan, Sr. - John Bapst
- Alahna Terry - MDI
- Grace Bouchard, Sr. - John Bapst
- Molly Albert, Jr. - Old Town
- Mackenzie Gallant, Sr. - Hermon
Spirit of the Game
|Old Town
|Lilly Ball
|Ellsworth
|Lili Bisson
|Foxcroft
|Morgan Culshaw
|MDI
|Shanya Pelletier
|Caribou
|Julia Meader
|Hermon
|Kylee Barker
|John Bapst
|Reagan Stubbs
|Presque Isle
Player of the Year
- Natalie Fournier - Old Town
Pitcher of the Year
- Rebecca Balmas, Jr. - Hermon
Coach of the Year
- Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon
Class C
First Team
Natalie Stanwood Narraguagus Sr Player of the Year
Jillian Severance Orono Sr Pitcher of the Year
Avery Robshaw Bucksport Fr
Meadow Rohde Washington Academy Sr
Bella Cirone Washington Academy Sr
Lexi Raymond Bucksport Sr
Julianna Cloukey Mattanawcok Academy Sr
Desiree Adams Dexter Sr
Megan House Mattanawcook Academy Sr
Aili Spack Central Jr
Coach of the Year - Rich Rotella - Bucksport
Second Team
Lola Worcester Narraguagus So
Marina Keene Bucksport Jr
Abby Billings Sumner Jr
Andrea Crocker Orono Sr
Maddy Frost Central So
Amelia Matwyko Houlton So
Addison Harvey Bucksport So
Addison Cyr Mattanawcook Academy Sr
Alivia Shute Bucksport Sr
Ciara Trundy Sumner Sr
Third Team
Cadence Pert GSA Sr
Maddie Cox Central Jr
Mylee Sylvia Houlton Sr
McKenna Perry Narraguagus Fr
Ava Jurdak Orono Sr
Abigail Trafton Dexter Sr
Bayleigh Irish Central Sr
Katelyn Louk Central So
Kallie Stone Dexter Sr
Cailin Chase Sumner Jr
Class D
First Team
Abby Farley PVHS Jr Player of the Year
Lauren Veino PVHS Sr Pitcher of the Year
Aspen Alley Jonesport- Beals Sr
Lila Cummings PVHS Sr
Ava Pelkey Stearns Sr
Aubrey Wood Machias Fr
Harlee Sprague Schenck Sr
Makayla Cook Penquis So
Brooklyn Decker Penquis Sr
Kaylin Hamilton Woodland Sr
Coach of the Year - Hazen Conlogue - Penquis
Second Team
Hayden Soucy Lee Academy Sr
Felicity Kelley Machias Jr
Naomi Duke Deer Isle-Stonginton So
Charlotte Dube PVHS So
Jordyn Phelps Woodland Fr
Caroline Walden Bangor Christian Jr
Abby Hutchins Schenck Sr
Quinn Cullen Stearns Fr
Amara Driscoll Penquis Sr
Macie Faulkingham Jonesport-Beals Sr
Third Team
Rylee Moulton PVHS Sr
Maddison Coleman Woodland So
Madisyn Green Lee Ac Jr
Megan Wendell Deer Isle Sr
Justina Smith Machias Jr
Brigette Comeau Stearns Jr
Reese Starbird Bangor Christian Jr
Maddy Austin Schenck So
Elena Linscott Lee Ac Sr
Kylie Kenyon Schenck Fr
Honorable Mention
Kassidy Beal Jonesport-Beals 8th
Charlotte Hennessey Jonesport-Beals 8th
Adalai Perkins Penquis So
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