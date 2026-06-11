2026 PVC Class B, C and D All-Conference Softball Teams

2026 PVC Class B, C and D All-Conference Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released the Class B, C and D All-Conference Softball Teams on Thursday, June 11th. Congratulations to all.

Class B

First Team

  • Natalie Fournier, Sr. - Old Town
  • Camryn Clough, Jr. - Ellsworth
  • Rebecca Balmas, Jr - Hermon
  • Mikelle Verrill, Sr. - Hermon
  • Peyton Boinske, - Presque Isle
  • Natalie Haulk, Jr. - John Bapst
  • Ella Watson, - MDI
  • Haley Sirois, Sr. - Old Town

Second Team

  • Jenna Hartford - Foxcroft
  • Lily Alley, Sr - Ellsworth
  • Elena Walker, Jr. - Hermon
  • Bri Trimm, Sr. - Old Town
  • Addison Milligan, Sr. - John Bapst
  • Alahna Terry - MDI
  • Grace Bouchard, Sr. - John Bapst
  • Molly Albert, Jr. - Old Town
  • Mackenzie Gallant, Sr. - Hermon

Spirit of the Game

Old Town
Lilly BallEllsworth
Lili BissonFoxcroft
Morgan CulshawMDI
Shanya PelletierCaribou
Julia MeaderHermon
Kylee BarkerJohn Bapst
Reagan StubbsPresque Isle

Player of the Year

  •  Natalie Fournier - Old Town

Pitcher of the Year 

  • Rebecca Balmas, Jr. - Hermon

Coach of the Year 

  • Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon

Class C 

First Team

Natalie Stanwood Narraguagus Sr Player of the Year
Jillian Severance Orono Sr Pitcher of the Year
Avery Robshaw Bucksport Fr
Meadow Rohde Washington Academy Sr
Bella Cirone Washington Academy Sr
Lexi Raymond Bucksport Sr
Julianna Cloukey Mattanawcok Academy Sr
Desiree Adams Dexter Sr
Megan House Mattanawcook Academy Sr
Aili Spack Central Jr

Coach of the Year - Rich Rotella - Bucksport

Second Team

Lola Worcester Narraguagus So
Marina Keene Bucksport Jr
Abby Billings Sumner Jr
Andrea Crocker Orono Sr
Maddy Frost Central So
Amelia Matwyko Houlton So
Addison Harvey Bucksport So
Addison Cyr Mattanawcook Academy Sr
Alivia Shute Bucksport Sr
Ciara Trundy Sumner Sr

Third Team

Cadence Pert GSA Sr
Maddie Cox Central Jr
Mylee Sylvia Houlton Sr
McKenna Perry Narraguagus Fr
Ava Jurdak Orono Sr
Abigail Trafton Dexter Sr
Bayleigh Irish Central Sr
Katelyn Louk Central So
Kallie Stone Dexter Sr
Cailin Chase Sumner Jr

Class D

First Team

Abby Farley PVHS Jr Player of the Year
Lauren Veino PVHS Sr Pitcher of the Year
Aspen Alley Jonesport- Beals Sr
Lila Cummings PVHS Sr
Ava Pelkey Stearns Sr
Aubrey Wood Machias Fr
Harlee Sprague Schenck Sr
Makayla Cook Penquis So
Brooklyn Decker Penquis Sr
Kaylin Hamilton Woodland Sr

Coach of the Year - Hazen Conlogue - Penquis

Second Team

Hayden Soucy Lee Academy Sr
Felicity Kelley Machias Jr
Naomi Duke Deer Isle-Stonginton So
Charlotte Dube PVHS So
Jordyn Phelps Woodland Fr
Caroline Walden Bangor Christian Jr
Abby Hutchins Schenck Sr
Quinn Cullen Stearns Fr
Amara Driscoll Penquis Sr
Macie Faulkingham Jonesport-Beals Sr

Third Team

Rylee Moulton PVHS Sr
Maddison Coleman Woodland So
Madisyn Green Lee Ac Jr
Megan Wendell Deer Isle Sr
Justina Smith Machias Jr
Brigette Comeau Stearns Jr
Reese Starbird Bangor Christian Jr
Maddy Austin Schenck So
Elena Linscott Lee Ac Sr
Kylie Kenyon Schenck Fr

Honorable Mention

Kassidy Beal Jonesport-Beals 8th
Charlotte Hennessey Jonesport-Beals 8th
Adalai Perkins Penquis So
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