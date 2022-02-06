PVC Wrestling Championships – RESULTS
The PVC Wrestling Championships were held Saturday, February 5th at Foxcroft Academy. Here are the results. Congratulations to all.
|Weight: 106
1st: Garrett Tibbetts, Dexter High School 2- 0
2nd: Wyatt Leighton, Mattanacook Academy 1- 1
3rd: Kael Niland, Foxcroft Academy 1- 1
4th: Brody Anderson, Caribou High School 0- 2
|Weight: 113
1st: Deegan Tidswell, Mattanacook Academy 1- 0
2nd: Nathan Durgin, Foxcroft Academy 0- 1
|Weight: 120
1st: Cole Albert, Mattanacook Academy 2- 0
2nd: Luke Horne, Ellsworth High School 1- 1
3rd: Izzy Lamb, Washington Academy 2- 1
4th: Dylan Courtney, Bucksport High School 1- 2
|Weight: 126
1st: Connor Langerak, Mattanacook Academy 3- 0
2nd: Blaine Gould, Dexter High School 1- 1
3rd: Molly Sipple, Piscataquis Community High School 2- 1
4th: Jazmyne Rines, Bucksport High School 2- 2
|Weight: 132
1st: Owen Harper, Mattanacook Academy 2- 0
2nd: Karson Tibbetts, Piscataquis Community High School 1- 1
3rd: Kaleb Nightengale, Bucksport High School 2- 1
4th: Logan Blanchette, Mount Desert Island High School 1- 2
|Weight: 138
1st: Nate Bock, Piscataquis Community High School 3- 0
2nd: Kyle Lund, Washington Academy 1- 1
3rd: Grayson Mote, Ellsworth High School 3- 1
4th: Carter Noble, Mattanacook Academy 2- 2
|Weight: 145
1st: Alex Zeller, Piscataquis Community High School 3- 0
2nd: Samuel Charles, Old Town High School 2- 1
3rd: Maddox Tash, Mattanacook Academy 3- 1
4th: Neaven Little, Washington Academy 2- 2
|Weight: 152
1st: Skylar Gibbs, Foxcroft Academy 2- 0
2nd: Ridge Weatherbee, Ellsworth High School 1- 1
3rd: Brayden Flagg, Dexter High School 1- 1
4th: Elizabeth Bernier, Bucksport High School 0- 2
|Weight: 160
1st: Gage Beaudry, Foxcroft Academy 3- 0
2nd: Emmett Fitch, Mattanacook Academy 2- 1
3rd: Cam Allen, Dexter High School 3- 1
4th: David Tuttle, Piscataquis Community High School 2- 2
|Weight: 170
1st: Jackson Sutherland, Mattanacook Academy 3- 0
2nd: Luke McKenney, Ellsworth High School 2- 1
3rd: Caleb Schobel, Dexter High School 3- 1
4th: Edward Cooley, Caribou High School 2- 2
|Weight: 182
1st: Isaac Hainer, Mattanacook Academy 2- 0
2nd: Isaiah Bagley, Piscataquis Community High School 2- 1
3rd: Fred Beem, Dexter High School 1- 1
4th: Paige Anderson, Bucksport High School 1- 2
|Weight: 195
1st: Nathan Schobel, Dexter High School 3- 0
2nd: Alex Munson, Mattanacook Academy 2- 1
3rd: Joe Bowen, Bucksport High School 3- 1
4th: Dominic Cookson, Piscataquis Community High School 2- 2
|Weight: 220
1st: Jaxon Gross, Bucksport High School 3- 0
2nd: James Dube, Mattanacook Academy 2- 1
3rd: Casey-Ryan McDonald, Ellsworth High School 3- 1
4th: Alex Race, Dexter High School 2- 2
|Weight: 285
1st: Grayson Fernald, Bucksport High School 2- 0
2nd: Gage Sinclair, Dexter High School 1- 1
3rd: Beau Talbot, Piscataquis Community High School 1- 1
4th: Garret Chase, Foxcroft Academy 0- 2