Quarantine Challenge Prop Bets

Sports are opening up and we have more games and events going on in the United States, but we still have to rely some on the games going on outside our borders to fill out the prop bets this week.

Bryan Stackpole and the listeners of The Morning Line all went 2-2 last week, so Stack still holds the 4 game advantage through 13 weeks of these COVID-19 picks 33-16-5 compared to 29-20-5.

How will it go this week?

Prop Bets == 6/26/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The total number of take downs in the Dustin Poirier / Dan Hooker UFC Fight Saturday or the winning car number of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono?

UFC Take Downs –

NASCAR Cup Winner number – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? Total under par for the winner of the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour or Goals scored by visiting teams in the Bundesliga’s 9 games Saturday?

PGA Under Par – Bryan’s Pick

Bundesliga goals –

3 – Which will be higher? Number of combined hits for NC & Doosan in the KBO Saturday (Sunday if it rains) or combined hits for Rakuten & Nippon-Ham in the Nippon Baseball League Saturday (Sunday if it rains)?

KBO combined hits –

NPB combined hits – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which will be higher? Goals scored in the NWSL two games Saturday or Rory McIlroy’s score under par in the Travelers Championship third round Saturday?

NWSL Total Goals – Bryan’s Pick

McIroy score to par Saturday –