Youth on Course Offers $5.00 Rounds of Golf at 28 Courses in Maine
For a limited time, youth age 6 to 18 can register for free with Youth on Course and be able to play at 28 golf courses in Maine for $5.00 or less!
Participating Courses in Alphabetical Order include
- Apple Valley Golf Course - 316 Pinewoods Road, Lewiston. 9 holes for $5.00 anytime 11-2 Monday-Friday and after 2 p.m. on Weekends.
- Bangor Municipal Golf Course - 278 Webster Avenue, Bangor. 9 holes for $5.00, $10 for 18 holes. Anytime weekdays and after Noon on weekends and major holidays.
- Barnes Brook Golf Course - 1886 Main Road, West Enfield. 9 holes for $4.00. Anytime there is a tee time available. Must be accompanied by an adult.
- Bath Golf Club - 387 Whiskeag Road, Bath. After 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday and after 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
- Caribou Country Club - 723 Sweden Street, Caribou. 9 holes for $5.00 Monday after Noon, Tuesday until 2 p.m. Wednesday anytime, Thursday until 1 p.m. Weekends and Holidays anytime except tournament dates.
- Castine Golf Club -200 Battle Avenue, Castine. 9 holes for $5.00 avaiilable anytime
- Fogg Brook Resort - 147 Lang Hill Road, Palmyra. $5.00 available anytime
- Goose River Golf Club - 50 Park Street, Rockport. 9 holes free, anytime for players 16 and under.
- Hidden Meadows Golf Course - 240 West Old Town Road, Old Town. 9 holes for $5.00 Anytime 7 days a week. Kids 9 and younger play for free. Kids 10-19 pay $5.00
- Highland Green Golf Club - 114 Village Drive, Topsham. 9 holes for $3.00 available anytime.
- JW Parks Golf Club - 382 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. 9 holes for $5.00 available weekdays anytime and weekends after noon. Must make tee time reservations.
- Maine Golf Center - 2 Old County Road, Freeport. 9 holes for $5.00 available anytime.
- Mars Hill Country Club - 75 Country Club Road, Mars Hill. $5.00 available anytime on weekdays and after Noon on weekends.
- Mere Creek Golf Club - 41 Merriconeag Road, Brunswick. 9 holes for $5.00 available Monday-Thursday Noon to 5 p.m. No carts, walking only. Limited to 1 round per day.
- Norway Country Club - 310 Waterford Road, Norway. 9 holes for $5.00 Available anytime, please call in advance.
- Old Marsh Country Club - 445 Clubhouse Road, Wells. $5.00 available after 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and after 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
- Penobscot Valley Country Club - 366 Main Street, Orono. 9 holes for $3.00 and 18 holes for $5.00 available anytime.
- Riverside Golf Course - 1158 Riverside Street, Portland. $5.00 Available on the South Course Monday-Friday 10 to 2 and Weekends and Holidays after 2 p.m. On the North Course Saturday and Sunday after 2 p.m.
- Salmon Falls Country Club - 52 Golf Course Lane, Hollis. 9 holes for $5.00 available and Saturday and Sunday mornings only.
- Sebasco Harbor Resort 3 Hole - 29 Kenyon Road, Sebasco Estates. 9 holes for Free. Available anytime, Please call for availability.
- Sebasco Harbor Resort 9 Hole - 29 Kenyon Road, Sebasco Estates 9 holes for $5.00 Weekdays anytime, Members under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Sheepscot Links - 821 Townhouse Road, Whitefield. 9 holes for $5.00 available anytime on weekdays and after Noon on weekends.
- South Portland Municipal Course - 155 Wescott Road, South Portland. 9 holes for $5.00. Available anytime.
- The Bath Golf Club - 387 Whiskeag Road, Bath. $5.00 available Monday-Thursday after Noon and after 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
- The Meadows Golf Club - 495 Huntington Hill Road, Litchifield. 9 holes for $3.00 and 18 holes for $5.00 available anytime on weekdays and after noon on weekends.
- Turner Highlands Golf Course -10 Highland Avenue, Turner. 9 holes for $3.00 and 18 holes for $5.00 anytime after 2 p.m. with a paying adult.
- Val Halla Golf Course - 60 Val Halla Road, Cumberland. $5.00 available anytime after 2 p.m. on weekends.
- Wawenock Golf Club - 685 State Route 129, Walpole.9 holes for $5.00 anytime weekdays and after noon on weekends.
Get our free mobile app
7 Maine Towns With Legends Locals Swear Are True
Maine is full of ghost stories and legends, including seven that locals will tell you are scary but true.
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell