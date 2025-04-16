Youth on Course Offers $5.00 Rounds of Golf at 28 Courses in Maine

For a limited time, youth age 6 to 18 can register for free with Youth on Course and be able to play at 28 golf courses in Maine for $5.00 or less!

Participating Courses in Alphabetical Order include

Apple Valley Golf Course - 316 Pinewoods Road, Lewiston. 9 holes for $5.00 anytime 11-2 Monday-Friday and after 2 p.m. on Weekends.

- 147 Lang Hill Road, Palmyra. $5.00 available anytime Goose River Golf Club - 50 Park Street, Rockport. 9 holes free, anytime for players 16 and under.

Hidden Meadows Golf Course - 240 West Old Town Road, Old Town. 9 holes for $5.00 Anytime 7 days a week. Kids 9 and younger play for free. Kids 10-19 pay $5.00

Turner Highlands Golf Course - 10 Highland Avenue, Turner. 9 holes for $3.00 and 18 holes for $5.00 anytime after 2 p.m. with a paying adult.

