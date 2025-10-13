The Class A and Class C Golf State Champions were crowned on Saturday, October 11th at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Class A Team Totals

Cheverus - 307 Falmouth - 320 Messalonskee - 324 Scarborough - 325 Gorham - 327 Edward Little - 332 Bangor - 334 Thornton Academy - 335 Hampden Academy - 341 Massabesic - 377

Mick Madden was the Class A Boy's Individual Champion shooting a round of 73 which was 1 over par. Stella Foy was the Class A Girl's Champion finishing with a round of 90, which was 18 over par.

To see all the individual Class A scores click HERE

Class C Team Totals

1. North Yarmouth Academy - 333

Tied 2. Monmouth Academy and Winthrop - 338

4. Dexter - 342

5. Fort Kent - 343

Tied 6. - Houlton and Maranacook - 346

8. Calais - 347

9. Hodgdon - 353

10. Mattanawcook Academy - 360

11. Narraguagus - 366

12. Forest Hills - 367

13. Central Aroostook - 374

Drew Mertzel from Winthrop was the Individual Class C Boy's Champion after shooting a round of 75, which was 3 over par. Addison Beaudoin from Monmouth was the Individual Class C Girl's Champion after shooting a round of 87, which was 15 over par.

To see all the individual Class C scores, click HERE

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.