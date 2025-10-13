Class A and Class C Golf State Champions Crowned
The Class A and Class C Golf State Champions were crowned on Saturday, October 11th at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
Class A Team Totals
- Cheverus - 307
- Falmouth - 320
- Messalonskee - 324
- Scarborough - 325
- Gorham - 327
- Edward Little - 332
- Bangor - 334
- Thornton Academy - 335
- Hampden Academy - 341
- Massabesic - 377
Mick Madden was the Class A Boy's Individual Champion shooting a round of 73 which was 1 over par. Stella Foy was the Class A Girl's Champion finishing with a round of 90, which was 18 over par.
To see all the individual Class A scores click HERE
Class C Team Totals
- 1. North Yarmouth Academy - 333
- Tied 2. Monmouth Academy and Winthrop - 338
- 4. Dexter - 342
- 5. Fort Kent - 343
- Tied 6. - Houlton and Maranacook - 346
- 8. Calais - 347
- 9. Hodgdon - 353
- 10. Mattanawcook Academy - 360
- 11. Narraguagus - 366
- 12. Forest Hills - 367
- 13. Central Aroostook - 374
Drew Mertzel from Winthrop was the Individual Class C Boy's Champion after shooting a round of 75, which was 3 over par. Addison Beaudoin from Monmouth was the Individual Class C Girl's Champion after shooting a round of 87, which was 15 over par.
To see all the individual Class C scores, click HERE
